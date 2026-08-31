ERD Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026 Out: Check New Subject-Wise Written Exam Date Notice Here

ERD Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026: The Education Directorate Department (ERD) has published a notice announcing the new exam dates for the Punjab Lecturer written examination. The exam will be conducted on 19, 20, 26, and 27 September 2026 in offline mode. The exam will be held for a total of 7 subjects including Biology, Hindi, History, Maths, Political Science, English and Punjabi. The ERD is going to fill a total of 1013 vacant posts across these 12 subjects. Previously, the written exam was scheduled to take place on 05, 06, 12, 13, and 20 September 2026.

ERD Punjab Lecturer Exam 2026 Highlights

The ERD is going to conduct the written examination for Lecturer (Group B) recruitment from 19-27 September 2026. The registrations were completed between 01 July to 27 August 2026. Check the highlights in the table below: