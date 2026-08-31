ERD Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026 Out: Check New Subject-Wise Written Exam Date Notice Here
ERD Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026 Out: The ERD has announced the new exam dates for Punjab Lecturer written examination 2026. The exam will be held from 19 September to 27 September 2026. Check the subject-wise exam dates and other details in this article.
Key Points
- The Punjab Lecturer written exam will now be held on Sep 19, 20, 26, 27, 2026.
- The exam was rescheduled due to the application deadline extension to Aug 27, 2026.
- ERD announced the new dates on Aug 31, 2026, for 1013 vacant lecturer posts.
ERD Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026: The Education Directorate Department (ERD) has published a notice announcing the new exam dates for the Punjab Lecturer written examination. The exam will be conducted on 19, 20, 26, and 27 September 2026 in offline mode. The exam will be held for a total of 7 subjects including Biology, Hindi, History, Maths, Political Science, English and Punjabi. The ERD is going to fill a total of 1013 vacant posts across these 12 subjects. Previously, the written exam was scheduled to take place on 05, 06, 12, 13, and 20 September 2026.
ERD Punjab Lecturer Exam 2026 Highlights
The ERD is going to conduct the written examination for Lecturer (Group B) recruitment from 19-27 September 2026. The registrations were completed between 01 July to 27 August 2026. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD)
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Exam Name
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Punjab Lecturer Examination 2026
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No. of Posts
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1013
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Registration Dates
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01 July to 27 August 2026
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Exam Dates
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19, 20, 26, and 27 September 2026
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Official Website
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erd.punjab.gov.in
Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026 Notice
The Punjab Lecturer exam is scheduled to take place between 19 to 27 September 2026. The notice in this regard has been published on the official website at erd.punjab.gov.in on 31 August 2026.
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Punjab Lecturer New Exam Date Notice 2026
Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026
The written examination will be held on 19-27 September 2026 in two shifts on some days and a single session on another. Check the schedule in the table below:
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Sr. No.
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Date
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Morning Session (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
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Evening Session (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)
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1.
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19.09.2026
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-
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Hindi
Biology
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2.
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20.09.2026
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Political Science
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History
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3.
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26.09.2026
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-
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English
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4.
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27.09.2026
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Punjabi
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Maths
What is the Reason for Punjab Lecturer New Exam Date 2026
The exam datesheet originally issued on 10 August 2026, has been canceled by the ERD through a public notice issued on 30 August 2026. The withdrawal is due to the recent extension of the online application deadline, which was moved to 27 August 2026.
ALSO CHECK: Punjab Lecturer Syllabus 2026
Executive - Editorial
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