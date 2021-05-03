ESIC Ludhiana Recruitment 2021 for 52 Posts of Senior Residents/Specialists @esic.nic.in, Walk-in on May 11

ESIC Model Hospital Job Notification 2021 : Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Model Hospital Ludhiana has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Senior Resident, Full Time/Part Time Specialist for ESIC Model Hospital, Ludhiana.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including P.G. Degree or P.G. Diploma in

concerned Specialty with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Model Hospital Job Notification 2021.,

Candidates willing to apply for ESIC Model Hospital Job Notification 2021 should note that selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates scheduled on 11 May 2021. All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for ESIC Model Hospital Job Notification 2021:

Important Date for ESIC Model Hospital Job Notification 2021:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Date of walk-in-interview:

Vacancy Details for ESIC Model Hospital Job Notification 2021:

Senior Resident-30

Anaesthesia-3

Casualty-3

Gen. Medicine-3

Gen. Surgery-3

ICU-3

Obs. & Gynae-6

Orthopaedics-3

Paediatrics-3

Pathology-1

Pulm. Medicine-1

Urology-1

Senior Resident on contract basis-13

Anaesthesia-2

Gen. Surgery-2

ICU-4

Orthopaedics-3

Radiology-1

Urology-1

Full Time /Part Time Specialists-6

Anaesthesia-2

Pathology-1

Biochemistry -1

Orthopaedics -1

Radiology -1

Part Time Super Specialists-3

Cardiology -1

Neurology -1

Endocrinology -1

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Model Hospital Job Notification 2021:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident on contract basis: P.G. Degree or P.G. Diploma in concerned Specialty from recognized university,registered with Medical Council of India or State Medical Council. If such PG qualified candidates are not available, candidates without PG Qualification having at least 2 years experience in the same discipline they propose to engage, after MBBS (experience post registration with Medical Council India or State Medical Council) will be considered

Senior Resident on contract basis: P.G. Degree or P.G. Diploma in concerned Specialty from recognized university, registered with Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.

Full Time /Part Time Specialists: PG Degree/ Diploma with 3 years /5 years work experience in concerned specialty.

Part Time Super Specialists: Post Graduation qualification in the concerned specialty. Candidate must be registered from Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ESIC Model Hospital Job Notification 2021: PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Model Hospital Job Notification 2021:

The eligible and interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview along with their original certificates and one set of attested photocopy of the relevant documents in support of age, qualifications with additional Certificate & Experience certificate etc. and two recent passport size photographs to the office of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Ludhiana on 11.05.2021.