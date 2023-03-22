G B Pant Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 136 Sr Resident Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

G B Pant Recruitment 2023: The GB Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, New Delhi has released a notification regarding recruitment of Senior Residents in various departments in the hospital. Candidates can check here for process to apply, registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding G B Pant Hospital 2023 vacancy.

G B Pant Recruitment 2023: The GB Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, New Delhi has released a notification for recruitment of Senior Residents in the hospital. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released on 16 March 2023 and can be viewed from the Official website of the hospital at - http://gbpant.delhigovt.nic.in Forms for recruitment will be submitted at the hospital only. The dates to fill and submit complete forms at the hospital is 11 April 2023 to 21 April 2023. This year there are a total of 136 vacancies to be filled. Applications must be filled in the prescribed format provided in the advertisement and to be submitted at the hospital.

G B Pant Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Notification Out 16 March 2023 Registration Start 11 April 2023 Last Date to Apply 21 April 2023 Interview Date 28 April 2023

G B Pant Hospital Recruitment: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

G B Pant Recruitment 2023 Direct Link

G B Pant Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Senior Resident MBBS with relevant PG Degree/Diploma in Relevant speciality. Should be registered with Delhi Medical Council.

For details regarding detailed educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

Age Limit

Candidates should not be more than 45 years. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines. For Details Check Notification.

G B Pant Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 136 vacancies of Senior Resident. For Details check table below. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Post Name No. of Vacancies Cardiology 40 Ctvs 04 Gastroenterology 09 G.I. Surgery 05 Neurology 11 Anesthesia 42 Blood Bank 02 Radiology 10 Pathology 04 Biochemistry 03 Microbiology 03 Psychiatry 03 Total 136

How to fill G B Pant Hospital Application Form?

Step1 : Visit the official website of GB Pant Hospital at- http://gbpant.delhigovt.nic

Step 2 : On the home page go to what's new section.

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- Interview Notice For Sr Resident.

Step 4: Read and download the notification.

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form at the designated counter.

G B Pant Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees is Rupees 300/-

G B Pant Recruitment 2023: Salary

The details of salary is given in the table below.

Name of Post Payscale Senior Resident Pay Matrix Level 11 (67700-208700)

The candidates are advised to go through the official notification and also check all the requirements for applying carefully before applying for any post.

G B Pant Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an interview which shall be conducted on 28 April 2023.

