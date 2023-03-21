HPSC SDE Recruitment 2023: Get Direct Link to Apply for 85 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Pattern.

HPSC SDE Recruitment 2023: The HPSC has re-released a revised notification regarding recruitment of Sub Divisional Engineer Group B in Panchayat Department, Haryana. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding HPSC SDE 2023 vacancy.

HPSC SDE Recruitment 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission has released a revised notification for Advertisement No. 29 of 2022 for recruitment of Sub Divisional Engineer Group B in the Panchayat Department in the state. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The link to apply online has been reactivated and vacancies have been increased to 85 from 53. The revised official notification has been released on 20 March 2023 and can be viewed from the Official website of HPSC at - http://hpsc.gov.in/ Forms for recruitment of will be submitted online only. The start date to fill forms is 21 March 2023 and the last date to apply online is 31 March 2023. This year there are a total of 85 vacancies to be filled. Application can be filled online via the official website of HPSC at - http://hpsc.gov.in/ . The Link to apply has been re activated from 21 March 2023. Candidates who have filled form earlier need not to apply now.

HPSC SDE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Registration Start 21 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 31 March 2023 till 5 PM

HPSC SDE 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Revised Notification from direct link given below

HPSC SDE Recruitment Notification 2023 Direct Link

HPSC SDE Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Sub Divisional Engineer Group B Degree in Civil Engineering from recognized university / Institution; and hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or Higher Education.

For details regarding detailed educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

Age Limit

Candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 42 years. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines. For Details Check Notification.

HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 85 vacancies of SDE. For Details check table below. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

How to fill HPSC SDE 2022-23 Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of HPSC at- http://hpsc.gov.in/

Step 2 : On the home page click on Apply Online

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “Advt No. 29 of 2022 - Sub Divisional Engineer Group B”

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

HPSC SDE Recruitment 2022-23: Application Form

Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill HPSC SDE Recruitment 2023 form

HPSC SDE Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees for SC/ST/Female/BC-A/BC-B/ESM is Rs. 250/- and for General Category is Rupees 1000/-. For details check notification.

HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2023: Salary

The details of salary is given in the table below.

Name of Post Payscale HPSC SDE Pay Matrix Level - 9

The candidates are advised to go through the official notification and also check all the requirements for applying carefully before applying.

Also Check- HPSC SDAO Recruitment 2023

TS Police SI Admit Card

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment