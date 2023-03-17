JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023: Vacancies Increased to 4852 Posts, Check Application Link, Eligibility, Salary, & Other Details

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: The MPPEB has released a notification regarding recruitment of Staff Nurse, ANM, Midwife, Pharmacist and other posts in Group 5 in the state. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding MPPEB Group 5 vacancy. 

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023
MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board has started the process for recruitment of Staff Nurse, ANM, Midwife, Pharmacist and other posts in Group 5 in the  state. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification for MPPEB Group 5 has been released on 15 March 2023 and can be viewed from the Official website at - www.peb.mponline.gov.in/  Forms for recruitment of Group 5 will be submitted online only.  The start date to fill forms for MPPEB is 15 March 2023 and the tentative last date to apply online is 29 March 2023. This year there were a total of 4792 vacancies announced but now the vacancies have been increased to 4852. MPPEB Group 5 Application can be filled online via the official website. The Link to apply has been activated. 

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Check the exam date of the MPPEB Group 5 2023 exam. 

Name of Event

Date

Notification Out

15 March 2023

Registration Start

15 March 2023

Last Date to Apply

29 March 2023

Exam Start Date

17 June 2023

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification for MPPSB Group 5 exam from direct link given below

MPPEB Group 5 Notification 2023

Direct Link

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Revised Notification

Direct Link

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Check the eligibility criteria required for the MPPEB Group 5 vacancies below:

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Name of Post

Educational Qualification

Staff Nurse

10+2 with Biology/ Bsc Nursing and Registered as Nurse.

ANM/Midwife

10+2 with Biology/ Midwifery Course

Pharmacist Gr 2

Diploma/Degree in Pharmacy

Assistant Veterinary Officer 

10+2 with Biology, Diploma

Lab Assistant/Technician

10+2 with Biology, Diploma

Radiographer

10+2 with Science, Diploma in Radiography

Dresser 

10+2 pass, Knowledge Of Dressing

For details regarding detailed educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

MPPEB Group 5 Age Limit

The age limit for the MPPEB Group 5 exam is 21 years completed and below 40 years. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines. The cut off date for age will be 1 January 2023.

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details 

The number of vacancies has been increased as per revised notification released. For Details check table below. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification. 

Name of Post

No. of Vacancy

Staff Nurse

131

ANM/Midwife

2612

Pharmacist Gr 2

563

Assistant Veterinary Officer 

747

Lab Assistant/Technician

378

Radiographer

174

Dresser 

155

Other Various Posts

92

Total

4852

How to fill MPPEB Group 5 Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of MPPEB at- www.peb.mponline.gov.in/   

Step 2 : On the home page click on Apply Online

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- Joint Recruitment Examination for direct recruitment and backlog-direct recruitment of Staff Nurse, Female Multipurpose Worker (ANM), Assistant Veterinary Field Officer and other equivalent posts under Group-5 K- 2023”

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference. 

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Application Form Link

Candidates can also fill the application form for MPPEB Group 5 from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023

MPPEB Group 5 Application Fee

The application fees for SC/ST/PwBD/OBC(Non Creamy Layer) is INR 250/- and for other categories is Rupees 500/-

 

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Salary Details

The details of salary for all posts is given in the table below.

Name of Post

Payscale

Staff Nurse

28700 -91300

ANM/Midwife

22100 -70000 

Pharmacist Gr 2

25300 -80500

Assistant Veterinary Officer 

25300 -80500 

Radiographer

28700 -91300

Dresser 

19500 -62000

For details regarding Pay Scale of other posts, check the official notification. 

MPPEB Group 5 Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on the Online MCQ Type Exam.

The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.

FAQ

What is the application dates for MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023?

The start date to fill forms for MPPEB is 15 March 2023 and the tentative last date to apply online is 29 March 2023.

How many posts are there in MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 4792 posts in the MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023

When was the MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 notification released?

The MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Notification was released on 15 March 2023.

