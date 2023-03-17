MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023: Vacancies Increased to 4852 Posts, Check Application Link, Eligibility, Salary, & Other Details

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: The MPPEB has released a notification regarding recruitment of Staff Nurse, ANM, Midwife, Pharmacist and other posts in Group 5 in the state. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding MPPEB Group 5 vacancy.

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board has started the process for recruitment of Staff Nurse, ANM, Midwife, Pharmacist and other posts in Group 5 in the state. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification for MPPEB Group 5 has been released on 15 March 2023 and can be viewed from the Official website at - www.peb.mponline.gov.in/ Forms for recruitment of Group 5 will be submitted online only. The start date to fill forms for MPPEB is 15 March 2023 and the tentative last date to apply online is 29 March 2023. This year there were a total of 4792 vacancies announced but now the vacancies have been increased to 4852. MPPEB Group 5 Application can be filled online via the official website. The Link to apply has been activated.

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Check the exam date of the MPPEB Group 5 2023 exam.

Name of Event Date Notification Out 15 March 2023 Registration Start 15 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 29 March 2023 Exam Start Date 17 June 2023

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification for MPPSB Group 5 exam from direct link given below

MPPEB Group 5 Notification 2023 Direct Link MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Revised Notification Direct Link

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Check the eligibility criteria required for the MPPEB Group 5 vacancies below:

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Staff Nurse 10+2 with Biology/ Bsc Nursing and Registered as Nurse. ANM/Midwife 10+2 with Biology/ Midwifery Course Pharmacist Gr 2 Diploma/Degree in Pharmacy Assistant Veterinary Officer 10+2 with Biology, Diploma Lab Assistant/Technician 10+2 with Biology, Diploma Radiographer 10+2 with Science, Diploma in Radiography Dresser 10+2 pass, Knowledge Of Dressing

For details regarding detailed educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

MPPEB Group 5 Age Limit

The age limit for the MPPEB Group 5 exam is 21 years completed and below 40 years. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines. The cut off date for age will be 1 January 2023.

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

The number of vacancies has been increased as per revised notification released. For Details check table below. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Name of Post No. of Vacancy Staff Nurse 131 ANM/Midwife 2612 Pharmacist Gr 2 563 Assistant Veterinary Officer 747 Lab Assistant/Technician 378 Radiographer 174 Dresser 155 Other Various Posts 92 Total 4852

How to fill MPPEB Group 5 Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of MPPEB at- www.peb.mponline.gov.in/

Step 2 : On the home page click on Apply Online

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “Joint Recruitment Examination for direct recruitment and backlog-direct recruitment of Staff Nurse, Female Multipurpose Worker (ANM), Assistant Veterinary Field Officer and other equivalent posts under Group-5 K- 2023”

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Application Form Link

Candidates can also fill the application form for MPPEB Group 5 from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023

MPPEB Group 5 Application Fee

The application fees for SC/ST/PwBD/OBC(Non Creamy Layer) is INR 250/- and for other categories is Rupees 500/-

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Salary Details

The details of salary for all posts is given in the table below.

Name of Post Payscale Staff Nurse 28700 -91300 ANM/Midwife 22100 -70000 Pharmacist Gr 2 25300 -80500 Assistant Veterinary Officer 25300 -80500 Radiographer 28700 -91300 Dresser 19500 -62000

For details regarding Pay Scale of other posts, check the official notification.

MPPEB Group 5 Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on the Online MCQ Type Exam.

The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.