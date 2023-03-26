SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 244 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: SAIL Bokaro has released a notification regarding recruitment of 244 vacancies of Technician, Management Trainee, Mining Sirdar and other Posts. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding vacancy.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: SAIL Limited has started the process for recruitment of Technician, Mining Sirdar and various other posts in its Bokaro plant . Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of SAIL at - https://sailcareers.com Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The start date to apply online is 25 March 2023 and the last date to apply is 15 April 2023. This year there are a total of 244 vacancies to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of SAIL in the careers section. The Link to apply has been activated.

SAIL Bokaro Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

SAIL Bokaro Recruitment Notification 2023 Direct Link 1

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Registration Start 25 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 15 April 2023 Exam Date To be announced

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Operator Technician Trainee Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in Engineering in relevant Engineering discipline from a Govt. recognized institute. Attendant cum Technician Trainee Electrician Matriculation with (Full-time) ITI/NCVT in Electrician trade from a Govt recognized institute. Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) -HMV Matriculation with valid Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving License or equivalent to operate Heavy Earth moving/ Mining Equipment. Medical Officer MBBS from a University/ Institute recognized by Medical Council of India/ National Medical Commission. Mining Sirdar Matriculation from a Govt. recognized institute with Mining Sirdar’s certificate of competency from DGMS under CMR along with valid Gas Testing and First Aid Certificates

For details regarding Complete vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

Age Limit

The age limit is different for different posts. Candidates need to go through official notification to check the age limit. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 244 vacancies like Technician, Attendant cum Technician Trainee Electrician, Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) -HMV, Mining Sirdar and other various trades. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Name of Post No of vacancy Technician 87 Attendant cum Technician Trainee Electrician 8 Mining Sirdar 50 Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) -HMV 34 Others 65 Total 244

How to fill SAIL Bokaro Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of SAIL Bokaro India at- https://sailcareers.com/

Step 2 : On the home page go to news section.

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “Advertisement for Bokaro Steel Plant”

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Application Form

Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill SAIL Recruitment 2023

SAIL Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees for different posts are different, candidates are advised to refer to official notification regarding fees for the post they are applying for.

SAIL Bokaro 2023: Salary

The details of salary for is given in the table below.

Name of Post Salary Technician ₹26600/-3%-38920/- Attendant cum Technician Trainee Electrician ₹ 25070/-3%-35070/- Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) -HMV ₹ 25070/-3%-35070/-

For details of other posts, check the official notification.

SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

On the basis of applications received and screening test, eligible candidates will be required to appear in the CBT/Trade test/Skill Test and Interview. The candidates may be shortlisted for selection on the basis of performance in the CBT/Skill Test/ Interview. The selection process for different posts is different. The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.





