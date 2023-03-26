JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 244 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: SAIL Bokaro has released a notification regarding recruitment of 244 vacancies of Technician, Management Trainee, Mining Sirdar and other Posts. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding vacancy.  

SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2023
SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2023

SAIL Recruitment  2023: SAIL Limited has started the process for recruitment of Technician, Mining Sirdar and various other posts in its Bokaro plant . Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of SAIL at - https://sailcareers.com   Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The start date to apply online is 25 March 2023 and the last date to apply is 15 April 2023. This year there are a total of 244 vacancies to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of SAIL in the careers section. The Link to apply has been activated. 

SAIL Bokaro Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

SAIL Bokaro Recruitment  Notification 2023

Direct Link 1

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event

Date

Registration Start

25 March 2023

Last Date to Apply

15 April 2023

Exam Date

To be announced

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post

Educational Qualification

Operator Technician Trainee

Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in Engineering in relevant Engineering discipline from a Govt. recognized institute.

Attendant cum Technician Trainee Electrician

Matriculation with (Full-time) ITI/NCVT in Electrician trade from a Govt recognized institute.

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) -HMV  

Matriculation with valid Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving License or equivalent to operate Heavy Earth moving/ Mining Equipment.  

Medical Officer

MBBS from a University/ Institute recognized by Medical Council of India/ National Medical Commission.  

Mining Sirdar

Matriculation from a Govt. recognized institute with Mining Sirdar’s certificate of competency from DGMS under CMR along with valid Gas Testing and First Aid Certificates  

For details regarding Complete vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification. 

Age Limit

The age limit is different for different posts. Candidates need to go through official notification to check the age limit. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

SAIL Bokaro Recruitment  2023: No. of Vacancies 

This year there are a total of 244 vacancies like Technician, Attendant cum Technician Trainee Electrician, Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) -HMV, Mining Sirdar and other various trades. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification. 

Name of Post

No of vacancy

Technician

87

Attendant cum Technician Trainee Electrician

8

Mining Sirdar

50

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) -HMV

34

Others 

65

Total 

244

How to fill SAIL Bokaro Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of SAIL Bokaro India at- https://sailcareers.com/ 

Step 2 : On the home page go to news section. 

Step 3: Click on Link Titled-Advertisement for Bokaro Steel Plant”

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference. 

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Application Form

Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill SAIL  Recruitment  2023

SAIL Recruitment  2023 : Application Fees

The application fees for different posts are different, candidates are advised to refer to official notification regarding fees for the post they are applying for. 

SAIL Bokaro 2023: Salary

The details of salary for is given in the table below.

Name of Post

Salary 

Technician

₹26600/-3%-38920/- 

Attendant cum Technician Trainee Electrician

₹ 25070/-3%-35070/-

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) -HMV

₹ 25070/-3%-35070/-

For details of other posts, check the official notification. 

Also Check- SSC MTS Final Result 2021

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment

CPRI Recruitment 

Lady Irwin College Recruitment

SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

On the basis of applications received and screening test, eligible candidates will be required to appear in the CBT/Trade test/Skill Test and Interview. The candidates may be shortlisted for selection on the basis of performance in the CBT/Skill Test/ Interview. The selection process for different posts is different. The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post. 



FAQ

How many posts are there in SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 244 posts in the SAIL Recruitment 2023

What is the last date of SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2023 registration?

The last date of SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2023 Registration is 15 April 2023.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next