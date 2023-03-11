Lady Irwin College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Get Direct Link to Apply Online, Check Last Date, Eligibility Etc

Lady Irwin College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Get here Lady Irwin College Recruitment 2023 Link for Assistant Professor. Check eligibility and other details, How to Apply and know form submission last date.

Lady Irwin College, University Of Delhi has invited online applications to apply for the Lady Irwin College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 for the posts of Assistant Professor via Direct Recruitment. There are a total of 65 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Lady Irwin College @ https://ladyirwin.edu.in/ for Recruitment details. Candidates applying for Assistant Professor can download the official notification from the direct link given below. Candidates need to check minimum qualifications before applying.

Lady Irwin College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Below are given important dates of Lady Irwin College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023

Online Registration Start date March 2023 Last date to apply 2 April 2023



Lady Irwin College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023-24: How to Apply & Fees

The link to apply for Lady Irwin College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023-24 has been activated. Candidates can fill the application form from the official website of Lady Irwin College @

Candidates can Apply for Assistant Professor in the following manner:

Step 1: Visit Lady Irwin College website at - https://ladyirwin.edu.in/

Step 2: Go to Notice Board

Step 3: Click on link titled- Recruitment of Assistant Professor 2023.

Step 4: A PDF of the recruitment form will open. Link to apply is given in recruitment form.

Step 5: Fill all details, upload photograph signature etc and click submit.

Step 6: Download a PDF of form for future reference.

Candidates can also apply from the Direct Link given below

Candidates are advised to read the official notification along with the instructions carefully before applying for Lady Irwin College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

Lady Irwin College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023-24: No. of Vacancies

There are a total of 65 vacancies.

Lady Irwin College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Breakup

Name of Post No. of Vacancy B.Ed 6 B.Ed (ID/MR) 3 Development Communication & Extension 8 Food & Nutrition 8 Resource Management & Design Application 8

For Details of complete vacancy check official notification.

Lady Irwin College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023-24: Application Fees

For General, EWS & OBC- Rs.500/-

For SC/ST and other category- Nil

Lady Irwin College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR: I. For the Disciplines of Food Technology, Human Development & Childhood Studies, Bio-chemistry, Botany, Chemistry (Food Chem./Green Chem./Organic Chem.), Development Communication & Extension, English, Environment, Fabric & Apparel Science, Food & Nutrition, Mass Communication/ Journalism, Microbiology/ Food Microbiology, Physics, Psychology, Resource Management & Design Application, Sociology/ Social Anthropology, Statistics, Zoology Eligibility (A or B):

1) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

2) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted to candidates having PhD Degree in accordance with UGC guidelines.

The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign University/Institution with a ranking among top 500 in the world University ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) The Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) The Academic Ranking Of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).







For the Discipline of Education Essential Qualification a) Master’s Degree in Home Science/ Botany/Zoology/ Physics/ Chemistry/Environmental Science with minimum 55% Marks and b) Master’s Degree in Education- M.Ed Degree with minimum 55% marks c) NET in Education Desirable) Ph.D Degree in Education b) Working knowledge in Educational Technology, Art and Media Creation

For the Discipline of Special Education B.Ed (Intellectual Disability / Mental Retardation) 1) Masters Degree in any discipline with not less than 55% of marks* 2) M.Ed. Degree in specific disability (ID/MR) area with not less than 55% of marks Or an Equivalent grade of B+ in 10 point scale of UGC OR An equivalent degree from a foreign university recognized by RCI

An equivalent degree from a foreign university recognized by RCI. Valid registration with RCI u/s 19 of RCI Act, 1992 is essential

For the Discipline of Architecture and Interior Design For Lecturer in Architecture and Interior Design: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Architecture/ Urban Planning / Design with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent in either Bachelor’s or Master’s degree. Desirable: Experience in Space, Product and Interior Design

The direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in the Colleges shall be on the basis of merit through all India advertisement and selection by the duly constituted Selection Committees. (ii) The National Eligibility Test (NET) shall be the minimum eligibility for appointment of Assistant Professor. Provided that candidates who have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission

Candidates are advised to duly check all details in the official notification before applying. A candidate can apply for more than one post.

Lady Irwin College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

Selection will be done by Interview conducted by a committee especially constituted for this purpose. The number of candidates to be called for interview for the teaching posts in the Colleges, shall be determined after screening of applications in accordance with the guidelines laid down in the Screening guidelines annexed with this advertisement.





