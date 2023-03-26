CPRI Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 99 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

CPRI has released a notification regarding recruitment of 99 vacancies of Engineering Officer, Technician, Assistant and other Posts. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding vacancy.

CPRI Recruitment 2023: Central Power Research Institute has started the process for recruitment of Engineering Officer, Technician, Assistant and various other posts. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of CPRI at - https://cpri.res.in/ Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The start date to apply online is 24 March 2023 and the last date to apply is 14 April 2023. This year there are a total of 99 vacancies to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of CPRI in the careers section. The Link to apply has been activated.

CPRI Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

CPRI Recruitment Notification 2023 Direct Link

CPRI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Registration Start 24 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 14 April 2023 CBT Exam Date Tentative 23 April 2023 Skill Test/Trade Test Tentative 15 May 2023

CPRI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Technician Grade 1 ITI Trade Certificate in Electrical. Engineering Officer Gr 1 First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering /Electronics & Communication Engineering / Mechanical Engineering /Civil Engineering GATE Score: Valid GATE Score of the year 2021 or 2022 or 2023. Assistant Grade II First Class BA/ BSc. / B.Com/ BBA / BBM/BCA degree from a recognized university and minimum Grade-B certificate in Basic Computer Course (BCC) conducted by National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on the closing date of recruitment application.

For details regarding Complete vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

Age Limit

The age limit is different for different posts. Candidates need to go through official notification to check the age limit. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

CPRI Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 99 vacancies like Engineering Officer Gr 1, Technician, Assistant and other various trades. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Name of Post No of vacancy Technician 24 Engineering Officer Gr 1 40 Assistant Gr 2 18 Engineering Assistant 13 Scientific Assistant 4 Total 99

How to fill CPRI Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of CPRI India at- https://cpri.res.in/

Step 2 : On the home page go to career section.

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “Advertisement inviting application for the posts of Engineering Officer Gr.1, Engineering Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician Gr.1 and Assistant Gr.II vide advertisement No. CPRI/01/2023”

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

CPRI Recruitment 2023: Application Form

Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill CPRI Recruitment 2023 form

CPRI Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

Engineering Officer Gr.1, Scientific Assistant, Engineering Assistant- Rs.1000/- For each post, for Technician Gr.1, Assistant Gr. II- Rs.500/- For each post. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen/women candidates and CPRI Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

CPRI 2023: Salary

The details of salary for is given in the table below.

Name of Post Salary Technician Level - 2 Rs. 19,900– 63,200 Engineering Officer Gr 1 Level - 7 Rs. 44,900 - 1,42,400 Assistant Gr 2 Level - 4 Rs. 25,500 – 81,100 Engineering Assistant Level - 6 Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400 Scientific Assistant Level - 6 Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400

CPRI Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

For Engineering Officer Gr 1 the selection is based on valid GATE Score of the year 2021/ 2022/ 2023. For other posts candidates wil have to appear in Computer Based Test and Trade Test/Skill Test if applicable.

Eligible and Interested candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.

