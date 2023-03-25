UPSC CMS Interview Schedule 2022 OUT: Get Direct Link to Download PDF

UPSC CMS Interview Schedule 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released the interview schedule for Combined Medical Service 2022 Exam. Know here the process how to download UPSC CMS Interview Schedule 2022-23 PDF and check all details.

UPSC CMS Interview Schedule 2022-23 Out: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for Combined Medical Service Exam 2022-23 (UPSC CMS Interview Schedule 2022-23). Candidates can download UPSC CMS Interview Schedule by visiting the official website of UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in/

UPSC CMS Interview Schedule 2022-23

UPSC has released a notification containing roll no. of candidates who cleared Final Exam and are shortlisted for interview. This year there are a total of 687 vacancies notified for which 1894 candidates are selected for the personality test. UPSC CMS 2022 result was declared on 18 August 2022 & now Interviews are to be held from 17 April 2023. The candidates who are to appear for the interview can check their name and roll no. in the pdf list released by UPSC by downloading the official notification PDF.

UPSC CMS Interview Schedule 2022-23: Overview

Candidates can check the below table for getting result details.

Event Details Recruiting Body UPSC Name Of Exam UPSC CMS Recruitment 2022 No of Vacancies 687 No. of Candidates shortlisted for interview 1894 Personality Test Start from 17 April 2023 Last Day of interview 24 May 2023

How to Download UPSC CMS Interview Schedule 2022-23?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at- https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Visit the what's new section and here click on link titled- “ Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022”

Step 3: A PDF of UPSC CMS Interview Schedule 2022-23 will open.

Step 4: Check your Roll No., Interview Date and Session in the PDF.

The direct link to download the UPSC CMS Interview Schedule is given below.

UPSC CMS 2022-23 Interview Schedule PDF

UPSC CMS Interview Schedule 2022-23 Direct Link to download

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 1894 candidates will be made available shortly on the Commission’s Website www.upsc.gov.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.