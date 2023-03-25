SSC MTS Final Result 2021 Out ssc.nic.in, Download Merit List PDF, Check Cut Off

SSC MTS Final Result 2021 OUT: Final Result for MTS and Havaldar Exam 2021 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at its official website. Candidates can Check the Final Result Here and also get a direct link to download the results. The Final Results have been declared for Multi Tasking Staff (Non Technical) and Havaldar(CBIC & CBN) posts.

SSC MTS Final Result 2021 OUT: Staff Selection Commission has released the Final Results for Multi Tasking Staff Non Technical and Havaldar(CBIC & CBN) posts on 24 March 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the Final Result from the official website of SSC- https://ssc.nic.in/ The Result of SSC MTS Paper 2 was declared on 13 February 2023. Now SSC has released the final result of SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021. A total of 7368 candidates are declared qualified for MTS AND Havaldar posts. Result of 126 candidates is withheld. SSC has released the Final Result along with a notification. Candidates can check here how to download the final result. Candidature of candidates is subject to verification by concerned departments.

Steps to download the SSC MTS Final Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the SSC official website- https://ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on home page titled- “ Click on Final Result For MTS/Havaldar 2021”

Step 3: Read the notification regarding the release of Final Result.

Step 4: Also Download the List of selected candidates available on the website.

Direct Link to Download the MTS Result

Direct Link to Download Havaldar Result

SSC MTS Final Result 2021: Overview

Particulars Details Name of Recruitment Body Staff Selection Commission Name Of Exam SSC MTS & Havaldar Date of Final Result 24 March 2023 No. of Candidates Qualified 7494(126 Result Witheld) No. of Candidates Selected for MTS 3910 No. of Candidates Selected for Havaldar 3584 Official Website https://ssc.nic.in/

Result of 126 candidates has been withheld. The candidature of the selected candidates is provisional. The concerned departments will check the eligibility of the candidates thoroughly before issuing offer letter of appointment. Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the Commission from 6 April 2023 till 20 April 2023. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registered ID and password. The result of 7368 candidates (excluding 126 withheld) is available on the website of the Commission.