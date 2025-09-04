CISF Constable Tradesmen PET/PST 2025 Begins on September 26 for 1161 Posts

NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
By Mridula Sharma
Sep 4, 2025, 20:01 IST

The CISF has declared the Constable Tradesmen Physical Test Date 2025 for 1161 posts. The PET/PST will begin on 26th September 2025 across India. Candidates must clear height, chest, and race standards to qualify for the next stages. This article provides complete details about the CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test Date 2025.

CISF Constable Tradesmen PET/PST 2025

The CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test Date 2025 has officially been announced by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Candidates who applied for the 1161 posts under CISF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2024 can now prepare themselves for the crucial Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test will begin from 26th September 2025 across multiple centers in India.

This is an important stage in the selection process, as only those who qualify in the CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test will move ahead to the written examination, document verification, and medical test.

CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Date 2025 Out

CISF has released the official notification regarding the CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test Date 2025. The PET and PST will begin on 26th September 2025. This marks the beginning of the recruitment process for 1161 posts across various trades including Cook, Cobbler, Tailor, Barber, Washer-man, Sweeper, Painter, Carpenter, Electrician, Mali, Welder, and others.

This is a golden opportunity to showcase their physical stamina and determination. The announcement has brought relief to candidates who were eagerly waiting, as many had been preparing for months with discipline and consistency.

CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test 2025 Overview

The CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test is one of the most awaited steps in the recruitment journey. Every year, thousands of candidates apply for these posts, but only those who prepare well and stay consistent with their physical training can move forward.

The following are the key highlights of the CISF Constable Tradesman recruitment 2025:

Particulars

Details

Organization

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Post Name

Constable / Tradesman

Total Vacancies

1161

PET/PST Date

26th September 2025

Job Location

Across India

Salary

Rs. 21,700 – Rs. 69,100 (Level 3 Pay Scale)

CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test Details

The CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test is the first and most important stage of the selection process. It is conducted to check whether candidates meet the required physical standards and endurance levels set by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Candidates who qualify this stage will be allowed to appear for the written examination and further rounds.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The Physical Efficiency Test checks the stamina and fitness of candidates through a timed running event. Both male and female candidates have separate race criteria:

  • Male Candidates: 1.6 kilometers in 6 minutes 30 seconds

  • Female Candidates: 800 meters in 4 minutes

This test ensures that the selected candidates have the required physical strength and endurance to handle the responsibilities of a CISF constable.

Physical Standard Test (PST)

The Physical Standard Test is designed to check the basic physical measurements, such as height and chest expansion (for male candidates). Meeting these standards is mandatory to move ahead in the recruitment process. Candidates can check the detailed standards in the table below:

Category

Male Height

Female Height

Chest (Male Only)

UR / SC / EWS / OBC

170 cm

157 cm

80 cm (Unexpanded) / 85 cm (Expanded)

ST

162.5 cm

150 cm

76 cm (Unexpanded) / 81 cm (Expanded)

Hill Areas / North-East / Gorkhas / Marathas / Dogras

165 cm

155 cm

Same as above

How to Prepare for CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test?

The CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test should not be taken lightly. It demands months of preparation. The following are some suggestions for aspirants:

  • Male candidates must build stamina for a 1.6 km run, while female candidates need to train for an 800-meter run.

  • Workouts focusing on leg and upper-body strength help meet the required standards.

  • A balanced diet rich in protein, carbohydrates, and hydration is essential to maintain energy levels.

  • Adequate sleep and rest prevent fatigue and enhance performance on test day.

