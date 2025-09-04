CISF Constable Tradesmen PET/PST 2025 Begins on September 26 for 1161 Posts

The CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test Date 2025 has officially been announced by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Candidates who applied for the 1161 posts under CISF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2024 can now prepare themselves for the crucial Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test will begin from 26th September 2025 across multiple centers in India. This is an important stage in the selection process, as only those who qualify in the CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test will move ahead to the written examination, document verification, and medical test. CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Date 2025 Out CISF has released the official notification regarding the CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test Date 2025. The PET and PST will begin on 26th September 2025. This marks the beginning of the recruitment process for 1161 posts across various trades including Cook, Cobbler, Tailor, Barber, Washer-man, Sweeper, Painter, Carpenter, Electrician, Mali, Welder, and others.

This is a golden opportunity to showcase their physical stamina and determination. The announcement has brought relief to candidates who were eagerly waiting, as many had been preparing for months with discipline and consistency. CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test 2025 Overview The CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test is one of the most awaited steps in the recruitment journey. Every year, thousands of candidates apply for these posts, but only those who prepare well and stay consistent with their physical training can move forward. The following are the key highlights of the CISF Constable Tradesman recruitment 2025: Particulars Details Organization Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Post Name Constable / Tradesman Total Vacancies 1161 PET/PST Date 26th September 2025 Job Location Across India Salary Rs. 21,700 – Rs. 69,100 (Level 3 Pay Scale)

CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test Details The CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test is the first and most important stage of the selection process. It is conducted to check whether candidates meet the required physical standards and endurance levels set by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Candidates who qualify this stage will be allowed to appear for the written examination and further rounds. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) The Physical Efficiency Test checks the stamina and fitness of candidates through a timed running event. Both male and female candidates have separate race criteria: Male Candidates: 1.6 kilometers in 6 minutes 30 seconds

Female Candidates: 800 meters in 4 minutes This test ensures that the selected candidates have the required physical strength and endurance to handle the responsibilities of a CISF constable.

CISF Constable Salary 2025 Physical Standard Test (PST) The Physical Standard Test is designed to check the basic physical measurements, such as height and chest expansion (for male candidates). Meeting these standards is mandatory to move ahead in the recruitment process. Candidates can check the detailed standards in the table below: Category Male Height Female Height Chest (Male Only) UR / SC / EWS / OBC 170 cm 157 cm 80 cm (Unexpanded) / 85 cm (Expanded) ST 162.5 cm 150 cm 76 cm (Unexpanded) / 81 cm (Expanded) Hill Areas / North-East / Gorkhas / Marathas / Dogras 165 cm 155 cm Same as above How to Prepare for CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test? The CISF Constable Tradesmen Physical Test should not be taken lightly. It demands months of preparation. The following are some suggestions for aspirants: