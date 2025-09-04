Vedic Maths is a traditional mathematical system based on the Vedas. It helps you solve complex problems quickly and accurately. These effective tricks include a shortcut approach for addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square roots, cubes, and many other areas. It enables students to prepare effectively for competitive exams like banking, SSC, CAT, or any other tests. Learning Vedic Maths tricks can boost your calculation speed, improve accuracy, and elevate your problem-solving ability. We have shared below the best Vedic Maths tricks to simplify the candidate’s preparation and help them perform well in the exam. Top Vedic Maths Tricks for Quick Calculations “Veda” is a Sanskrit term that conveys the meaning of “Knowledge” in English. It simplifies complex calculations and helps solve them faster and more accurately. Vedic Maths tricks offer a powerful strategy to handle a variety of mathematical problems. These include areas like geometry, algebra, coins, trigonometry, etc. Regular practice of these tricks improves the speed of solving questions and enhances the ability to spot underlying patterns in questions. This approach can maximise test-takers’ chances of success in the competitive exams.

Vedic Maths Tricks for Addition, Multiplication, Subtraction & Division Vedic Maths offers a simple approach to perform addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division quickly. It aims to minimise the requirement of lengthy steps during the calculation. These save valuable time and allow candidates to dedicate more time to challenging questions. They can solve questions quickly, especially in competitive exams where speed and accuracy matter the most. Below are the top Vedic Maths tricks with examples for quick calculations for reference purposes. Trick 1: Vedic Maths Tricks for Squaring a Number Ending with 5 The square of a number ending with 5 always concludes with 25. For example, let’s calculate 65². Step 1: Write 25 at the end of the answer because the square of any number ending with 5 always ends with 25.

Step 2: Take the first digit of the number (6 in this case) and multiply it by one more than itself. That is, 6 × (6 + 1) = 6 × 7 = 42. Step 3: Combine this result with the outcome at the end. Therefore, 65² = 4225. Trick 2: Vedic Maths Tricks for Multiplication Multiplying numbers by 5 becomes quick and simple using these tricks. Let’s take an example: 3726 × 5 =? Step 1: Divide the number by 2. 3726 ÷ 2 = 1863 Step 2: If the result is a whole number, add 0 at the end. If it’s not a whole number, add 5 at the end and avoid any remainder. As 1863 is a whole number, we add 0 at the end. This translated into 18630. So, 3726 × 5 = 18630 This approach allows you to multiply large numbers by 5 quickly without any time-consuming multiplication steps. Trick 3: Vedic Maths Tricks for Division Dividing numbers by 5 becomes quick and simple using these tricks. Let’s take an example: 2768 ÷ 5 =?

Step 1: Multiply the number by 2. 2768 × 2 = 5536 Step 2: Shift the decimal point one position to the left. This gives 553.6 So, 2768 ÷ 5 = 553.6 Trick 4: Vedic Maths Tricks for Addition This trick allows you to add two-digit numbers quickly and easily. Let’s calculate 46 + 78 =? Step 1: Find the nearest multiples of 10 for both numbers. The nearest multiple of 10 to 46 is 50.

The nearest multiple of 10 to 78 is 80. Step 2: Add these rounded numbers together: 50 + 80 = 130 Step 3: Consider the gaps between the original numbers and their multiples of 10. 46 is 4 less than 50.

78 is 2 less than 80. Step 4: Subtract the sum of these differences from 130: 130- (4 + 2) = 130-6 = 124 So, 46 + 78 = 124 Trick 5: Vedic Maths Tricks for Subtraction from Powers of 10 This method allows for fast subtraction from 1000, 10000, 100000, and so on. Let’s take an example: 10000- 5836 =?

Step 1: Subtract each digit of 5836 from 9, except the last digit. The last digit (6) is subtracted from 10. 1st digit: 9-5 = 4

2nd digit: 9 -8 = 1

3rd digit: 9-3 = 6

Last digit: 10- 6 = 4 Step 2: Combine the results to arrive at the outcome. So, 10000-5836 = 4164 This simple approach enables you to subtract large numbers from powers of 10 quickly and without complex calculations. Trick 6: Vedic Maths Multiplication Trick-Multiplying by 11 This Vedic Math trick helps you quickly multiply any number by 11. Let’s take an example: 47 × 11 =? Step 1: Place a 0 at the start and at the end of the number. For 47, this becomes 0470. Step 2: Add the digits in pairs from left to right: (0 + 4) = 4

(4 + 7) = 11

(7 + 0) = 7 Step 3: Combine the results to arrive at the outcome: 517 So, 47 × 11 = 517