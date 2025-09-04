UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2025 Announced: Check Schedule for 230 EO/AO Posts

NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 4, 2025, 21:34 IST

UPSC EPFO 2025 Exam Date OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official exam schedule for the EPFO exam 2025 for 230 post of EO/AO. The written exam will be conducted on 30 November 2025 across the country in a single shift from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

Check the UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2025

UPSC EPFO 2025 Exam Date OUT: The UPSC has officially released the detailed exam schedule for the post of EO/AO in the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). As per the schedule, the Written exam is scheduled to be held on 30 November 2025. The  UPSC EPFO exam will be conducted in a single session from 09:30 am to 11:30 am in offline mode. The candidates who will qualify the UPSC EPFO prelims exam will be considered eligible for the next stage. Candidates who have successfully completed the registration process can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of UPSC.

UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2025: Overview

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed exam schedule for the EPFO exam conducted for the post of Enforcement Officer/ Assistant Officer (EO/AO). The exam will take place on 30 November 2025. The table below outlines the UPSC EPFO exam:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Exam

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

No. of Vacancies

230

Selection Process

Written Exam followed by an Interview

Duration

2 hours

Exam Date

30 November 2025

UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2025 Notification

The upsc epfo exam date 2025 notification has been released on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the link given below:

UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2025

Download Schedule

UPSC EPFO Written Exam

The UPSC EPFO written exam is conducted in offline mode. The exam paper consists of 120 objective-type questions which totals to 300 marks. The time duration allotted to complete the exam is 2 hours. There is also a provision for negative marking i.e, ⅓ rd marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Also Check:


