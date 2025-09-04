UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2025 Announced: Check Schedule for 230 EO/AO Posts

UPSC EPFO 2025 Exam Date OUT: The UPSC has officially released the detailed exam schedule for the post of EO/AO in the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). As per the schedule, the Written exam is scheduled to be held on 30 November 2025. The UPSC EPFO exam will be conducted in a single session from 09:30 am to 11:30 am in offline mode. The candidates who will qualify the UPSC EPFO prelims exam will be considered eligible for the next stage. Candidates who have successfully completed the registration process can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of UPSC.
UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2025: Overview
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed exam schedule for the EPFO exam conducted for the post of Enforcement Officer/ Assistant Officer (EO/AO). The exam will take place on 30 November 2025. The table below outlines the UPSC EPFO exam:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Exam
|
Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
No. of Vacancies
|
230
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam followed by an Interview
|
Duration
|
2 hours
|
Exam Date
|
30 November 2025
UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2025 Notification
The upsc epfo exam date 2025 notification has been released on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the link given below:
|
UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2025
|
Download Schedule
UPSC EPFO Written Exam
The UPSC EPFO written exam is conducted in offline mode. The exam paper consists of 120 objective-type questions which totals to 300 marks. The time duration allotted to complete the exam is 2 hours. There is also a provision for negative marking i.e, ⅓ rd marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
