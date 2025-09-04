31+ Corporate Jargons to Use with Examples

Corporate Jargons: In day-to-day office life, we use many phrases that are considered to be the Corporate Jargons. When anyone new joins the corporate sector, they might feel confused when they hear words like EOD (which means End of the Day), but feel embarrassed to ask about what these phrases literally mean. To avoid these confusions and awkwardness, one can learn the frequently used corporate jargon. You just need to update your vocabulary by communicating using these jargon. Here we have provided some of the most commonly used corporate jargons.

Corporate Jargons

The corporate jargon are commonly used phrases in corporate communication i.e., it is a way of communicating in corporate offices. These phrases can be a bit difficult to decode for a new person in the corporate environment. Corporate Jargon is also referred to as corporate lingo, corporate speak, and management speak.