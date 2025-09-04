31+ Corporate Jargons to Use with Examples

Corporate Jargons: In day-to-day office life, we use many phrases that are considered to be the Corporate Jargons. When anyone new joins the corporate sector, they might feel confused when they hear words like EOD (which means End of the Day), but feel embarrassed to ask about what these phrases literally mean. To avoid these confusions and awkwardness, one can learn the frequently used corporate jargon. You just need to update your vocabulary by communicating using these jargon. Here we have provided some of the most commonly used corporate jargons.
Corporate Jargons
The corporate jargon are commonly used phrases in corporate communication i.e., it is a way of communicating in corporate offices. These phrases can be a bit difficult to decode for a new person in the corporate environment. Corporate Jargon is also referred to as corporate lingo, corporate speak, and management speak.
Top 10 Corporate Jargons with Meanings
Learn with us the top 10 corporate jargon words with their meanings from the list given below:
Bandwidth: Bandwidth is defined as the capacity to do more work. If someone in your workplace is asking you whether you have the bandwidth or not, then they are simply asking you whether you can take on more work or not.
ASAP: ASAP means as soon as possible. If your Manager is asking you to do the work ASAP, this just means that the work must be completed on priority and as soon as possible.
Actionable: An actionable item can be understood as a ‘to-do list’. It refers to a task or action that needs to be performed by an individual or a team.
Low-Hanging Fruit: If someone in the workplace asks you that this task is a low-hanging fruit, then that task is very easy to be accomplished.
Leverage: This term in the corporate environment means to use a resource in the most effective manner.
Backburner: When someone in the office asks to put a task on the backburner, this means that the task needs to be de-prioritized.
Break Down Silos: In order to work effectively and efficiently, sometimes 2 altogether different teams come together to finish a task. These coming together of two teams is about breaking the barriers and committing to the task.
Core Competency: The core competency term is used in an individual’s context, which means some special skills or talents possessed by an individual or teammate.
Circle Back: This term is related to coming back i.e. if someone said that they will circle back to you, this means that they will connect with you at a later time.
Deep Dive: This corporate jargon simply means that you need to do an in-depth research related to anything that has been assigned to you.
