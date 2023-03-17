MPPEB Group 5 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced 4852 vacancies of Paramedical and Nursing Staff posts. In this article, check MPPEB Group 5 age limit, educational qualifications, and vacancy details.

MPPEB Group 5 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced 4852 vacancies of Paramedical and Nursing Staff posts. Candidates interested can apply through the official application link from 15th March onwards. The last date to register for MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 is 29th March 2023.

In this article, we shall look at the MPPEB Group 5 Application Link Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, and Educational Qualifications.

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Events Important Dates MPPEB Group 5 Application Form 2023 Start Date 15th March 2023 MPPEB Group 5 Application Form 2023 End Date 29th March 2023 Application Correction/Edit 3rd April 2023 MPPEB Group 5 Exam Date 17th June 2023

MPPEB Group 5 Vacancy 2023

A total of 4852 vacancies have been announced in the MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023. Below, we have shared the detailed table of MPPEB Group 5 Vacancy 2023:

# Vacancy Type UR EWS SC ST OBC Total 1 Fresh 1413 446 465 317 473 3114 2 Backlog 0 0 216 618 904 1738 Total 1413 446 681 935 1377 4852

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

Interested candidates can apply online for MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 from 15th March 2023. The online application form link is active till 29th March 2023 for MPPEB Group 5 Vacancy 2023. The window for payment of fees starts from 15th March 2023 onwards. Below, we have provided the link to the official application form.

Apply Online for MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 (Link Active)

MPPEB Group 5 Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates applying for MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 should familiarize themselves with the eligibility criteria such as age limit, educational qualifications, and other necessary details.

Candidates must be registered on Madhya Pradesh Employment Exchange.

Age Limit

As of 1 January 2023, candidates must be between the age of 18 years to 40 years.

Female candidates as well as candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC categories shall get a relaxation in upper age limit of 5 years. The maximum upper age limit for these candidates shall be 45 years.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess 10+2, Degree/Diploma in a relevant discipline from a recognized school board/university in India.