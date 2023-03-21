TS SI Admit Card 2023 out for SCT SI (PTO): Get Direct Link Here

TS SI Admit Card 2023: Know here how to download Telangana Police TS SI Admit Card/Hall Ticket for SCT SI (PTO). Check exam date and other details.

TS Police SI Admit Card 2023: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released a notification regarding the release of TS Police SI Admit Card 2023 for vacancy of Sub Inspector SCT SI (PTO) for Written Examination (Technical Paper). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the at https://www.tslprb.in/

According to the official notification released, the TS SI exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26 March 2023. Candidates can check here the method to download the TS SI Admit Card 2023 and get direct link to download the hall ticket.

How to download TS Police SI Admit Card 2023

The admit card for the TS SI SCT SI (PTO) can be downloaded from the official website of The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board at - https://www.tslprb.in/

Steps to download

Step 1 Visit the official website of TSLPRB at - https://www.tslprb.in/

Step 2 Click on the link on home page titled- “Download SCT SI PTO Hall Ticket”

Step 3 Login via Mobile No. and Password.

Step 4 Your admit card will open on screen, check it carefully and Take a print out of the same.

The Admit Card can also be downloaded from the direct link given below

TS Police SI Hall Ticket 2023: Exam Date

The Date of the Telangana Police Sub Inspector SCT SI (PTO) exam is 26 March 2023.

TS SI Admit Card 2023: Overview

Details Particulars Exam Name Telangana Police Sub Inspector Conducting Body Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board Date Of Exam 26 March 2023 Centre of Exam Hyderabad Admit Card Release Date 21 March Official Website https://www.tslprb.in/

Candidates whose Hall Tickets could not be downloaded may send email to support@tslprb.in or contact on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006. Candidates also need to paste their photograph on the hall ticket. Also they have to carry valid photo id card like Driving License/Aadhar card/Passport with them to the centre. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre well before the start of exam. No candidates will be allowed to take the exam after start of exam. For the remaining 2 Papers of Written Examination for the Post of SCT SI (PTO), Candidates will be issued a separate Hall Ticket(s) and the dates for downloading will be informed in due course by the TSLPRB through a Press Note.