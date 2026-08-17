Gandhi Medical College 2026 Admission: Check Expected Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship And More

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal offers admission to its MBBS programme through the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. The college has a tuition fee of Rs 1,00,000 per year. Over the last three years, the college’s All India Quota (AIQ) cut-offs have shown changes across categories. For the General category, the opening rank moved from 3,760 in 2023 to 2,167 in 2025, while for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, it changed from 69,854 to 54,348 during the same period. The opening rank refers to the lowest rank at which a student secured admission to the college. Gandhi Medical College AIQ Cut-Off The AIQ opening rank for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates was 4,110, 4,635 and 33,018, respectively, in 2023. In 2025, these opening ranks stood at 5,693, 6,926 and 37,789, respectively.

College Name Course Quota Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal MBBS All India General 2167 - 2816.5 4718.4 - 4807 Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal MBBS All India OBC 4110 - 4905.7 6720.3 - 7026 Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal MBBS All India EWS 4635 - 5928.1 7146.4 - 7666 Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal MBBS All India SC 33018 - 37886.6 46803.9 - 49202 Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal MBBS All India ST 29986 - 50140.6 65182 - 70580 Gandhi Medical College Fees The Gandhi Medical College charges a tuition fee of Rs 1,00,000 per year for its MBBS programme. Other charges include hostel rent, library fees, university fees, Games and Union charges and caution money. The caution fee is refundable.

The fee structure for the MBBS programme is given below: Fee Type Fees Tuition Fee Rs 1,00,000 per year Hostel Rent Rs 12,000 per year Library Fee Rs 1,000 per year Hostel Welfare Rs 240 per year University Fee Rs 255 per year Games and Union Rs 1,000 per year Caution Fee Rs 14,000 per year The college also offers postgraduate programmes, including MD and MS courses. For these programmes, most of the fees remain similar to those applicable to MBBS students. However, the hostel rent is higher at Rs 18,000 per year, while the caution fee is Rs 13,000 per year. Documents Required For Admission At Gandhi Medical College Students appearing for admission to Gandhi Medical College must carry the original documents along with self-attested photocopies. These include the NEET scorecard, seat allotment letter, Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, transfer and migration certificates, category and domicile certificates, and a valid photo ID.

Scholarship Students enrolled in the 2026-2027 session of MBBS or Paramedical courses at Gandhi Medical College Bhopal will have to submit fresh scholarship applications, while students from the 2025-2026 session will be required to apply for renewal. Students who complete these formalities will be eligible to avail themselves of the Chief Minister Meritorious Student/Public Welfare Scholarship. The college will announce the dates for the scholarship process separately through an official notice. For fresh applications for the 2025-2026 session and renewal applications for students from the 2024-2025 session, the last date is August 20, 2026. Gandhi Medical College 2025 Opening, Closing Rank The following table shows the 2025 opening and closing ranks for MBBS admission at Gandhi Medical College under the All India Quota across different categories: