UP TET Result 2026
Focus

Gandhi Medical College 2026 Admission: Check Expected Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship And More

By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 16:13 IST

Gandhi Medical College Bhopal offers MBBS admission through NEET UG counselling. Check the expected 2026 cut-off, fees, scholarship details, required documents and previous years’ opening and closing ranks.

Gandhi Medical College 2026 Admission: Check Expected Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship And More
Gandhi Medical College 2026 Admission: Check Expected Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship And More

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal offers admission to its MBBS programme through the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. The college has a tuition fee of Rs 1,00,000 per year. Over the last three years, the college’s All India Quota (AIQ) cut-offs have shown changes across categories. For the General category, the opening rank moved from 3,760 in 2023 to 2,167 in 2025, while for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, it changed from 69,854 to 54,348 during the same period. The opening rank refers to the lowest rank at which a student secured admission to the college.

Gandhi Medical College AIQ Cut-Off

The AIQ opening rank for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates was 4,110, 4,635 and 33,018, respectively, in 2023. In 2025, these opening ranks stood at 5,693, 6,926 and 37,789, respectively.

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

General

2167 - 2816.5

4718.4 - 4807

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

OBC

4110 - 4905.7

6720.3 - 7026

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

EWS

4635 - 5928.1

7146.4 - 7666

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

SC

33018 - 37886.6

46803.9 - 49202

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

ST

29986 - 50140.6

65182 - 70580

Gandhi Medical College Fees

The Gandhi Medical College charges a tuition fee of Rs 1,00,000 per year for its MBBS programme. Other charges include hostel rent, library fees, university fees, Games and Union charges and caution money. The caution fee is refundable.

The fee structure for the MBBS programme is given below:

Fee Type

Fees

Tuition Fee

Rs 1,00,000 per year

Hostel Rent

Rs 12,000 per year

Library Fee

Rs 1,000 per year

Hostel Welfare

Rs 240 per year

University Fee

Rs 255 per year

Games and Union

Rs 1,000 per year

Caution Fee

Rs 14,000 per year

The college also offers postgraduate programmes, including MD and MS courses. For these programmes, most of the fees remain similar to those applicable to MBBS students. However, the hostel rent is higher at Rs 18,000 per year, while the caution fee is Rs 13,000 per year.

Documents Required For Admission At Gandhi Medical College

Students appearing for admission to Gandhi Medical College must carry the original documents along with self-attested photocopies. These include the NEET scorecard, seat allotment letter, Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, transfer and migration certificates, category and domicile certificates, and a valid photo ID.

Scholarship

Students enrolled in the 2026-2027 session of MBBS or Paramedical courses at Gandhi Medical College Bhopal will have to submit fresh scholarship applications, while students from the 2025-2026 session will be required to apply for renewal. Students who complete these formalities will be eligible to avail themselves of the Chief Minister Meritorious Student/Public Welfare Scholarship.

The college will announce the dates for the scholarship process separately through an official notice.

For fresh applications for the 2025-2026 session and renewal applications for students from the 2024-2025 session, the last date is August 20, 2026.

Gandhi Medical College 2025 Opening, Closing Rank

The following table shows the 2025 opening and closing ranks for MBBS admission at Gandhi Medical College under the All India Quota across different categories:

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

General

2167

4807

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

OBC

5693

6618

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

EWS

6926

7666

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

SC

37789

49202

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

ST

54348

65754

Gandhi Medical College 2024 Opening, Closing Rank

The table below presents the corresponding 2024 opening and closing ranks for MBBS admission through the All India Quota:

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

General

3270

4717

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

OBC

4124

6687

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

EWS

5127

6050

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

SC

41295

45971

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

MBBS

All India

ST

29986

60630

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 16:13 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News