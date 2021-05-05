Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Goa Accounts Department Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 109 Accountant Posts @accountsgoa.gov.in under Directorate of Accounts

Directorate of Accounts, Government of Goa has a released a notification for the post of Accountant on official website - goa.gov.in. Check Details Here

Created On: May 5, 2021 19:47 IST
Goa Accounts Department Recruitment 2021
Goa Accounts Department Recruitment 2021

Goa Accounts Department Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Accounts, Government of Goa has a released a notification for the post of Accountant on official website - goa.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Goa Accountant Recruitment on official website accountsgoa.gov.in from 10 May 2021. The last date for registration is 31 May 2021.

A total of 109 vacancies are available under the Common Accounts Cadre of the Directorate of Accounts through Direct Recruitment. Candidates seeking to apply should have Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce. More details such as age limit, salary, vacancy-break up are give below.

Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Application - 10 May 2021
  2. Last Date of Application - 31 May 2021

Goa Accounts Department Vacancy Details

Accountant - 109 Posts

  1. UR - 33
  2. OBC - 30
  3. EWS - 10
  4. SC- 3
  5. ST - 15
  6. PWD - 5
  7. CFF - 3
  8. Sports - 7
  9. Ex-serviceman - 3

Goa Accountant Salary:

Level-6 of Pay Matrix PB-2 Rs.9,300-34,800 (per month)

Eligibility Criteria for Goa Accountant Posts

Educational Qualification:

  1. Bachelor of Commerce or Bachelor of Arts with Economics from a recognized university/ Institution.
  2. Knowledge of Konkani

Goa Accountant Age Limit:

45 years

How to Apply for Goa Accountant Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online  on official website accountsgoa.gov.in mode from 10 May to 31 May 2021.

Goa Accountant Recruitment Notification Download

Goa Accounts Department Website

FAQ

What is Accountant Salary ?

Rs.9,300-34,800 (per month)

What is the age limit for Directorate of Accounts Goa Accountant Recruitment 2021 ?

45 years

I am a B.Com Fresher. Can I apply for Goa Accountant Recruitment ?

Yes

What is the starting date for Directorate of Accounts Goa Recruitment 2021 ?

10 May 2021 ?
