Gujarat Ayurved University NEET Cutoff 2026: BAMS Opening and Closing Ranks

Gujarat Ayurved University NEET Cutoff 2026: NEET aspirants must keep the cut off scores in mind while applying for MBBS programmes in the Gujarat Ayurved University. The cut off scores are the lowest mark requirement for joining university and usually expressed in terms of ranks range for both opening and closing. The nature of the cutoff scores is dynamic and candidates are advised to keep the programme-wise scores in mind while applying for their desired programme and college, and ensure that they meet the minimum requirement.

GAUJ Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates can check the following table to know the expected opening and closing ranks: