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Gujarat Ayurved University NEET Cutoff 2026: BAMS Opening and Closing Ranks

By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 18:11 IST

Candidates can check the following article to check the MBBS cutoff for admission against NEET scores. The cut off scores are the lowest mark requirement for joining university and usually expressed in terms of ranks range for both opening and closing.

Gujarat Ayurved University NEET Cutoff 2026: BAMS Opening and Closing Ranks
Gujarat Ayurved University NEET Cutoff 2026: BAMS Opening and Closing Ranks

Gujarat Ayurved University NEET Cutoff 2026: NEET aspirants must keep the cut off scores in mind while applying for MBBS programmes in the Gujarat Ayurved University. The cut off scores are the lowest mark requirement for joining university and usually expressed in terms of ranks range for both opening and closing. The nature of the cutoff scores is dynamic and candidates are advised to keep the programme-wise scores in mind while applying for their desired programme and college, and ensure that they meet the minimum requirement. 

GAUJ Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates can check the following table to know the expected opening and closing ranks: 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

General

42378 - 45483

46821 - 51117

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

42720 - 39971

51121 - 54817

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

43415 - 47959

48021 - 50117

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

191420 - 173010

189721 - 202417

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

225871 - 182720

218821 - 259417

GAUJ Past Year Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates can check the following table to know the previous year opening and closing ranks: 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

GN

30260

44276

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

32401

49522

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

47957

48073

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

136900

176564

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

182718

251556

2024

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

General

45481

50358

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

39969

53835

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

49842

54005

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

173008

199460

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

268345

268345

2025

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

General

42376

47901

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

42718

52931

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

43413

49523

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

191418

192924

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

225869

225983

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 18:11 IST

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