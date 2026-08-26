Gujarat Ayurved University NEET Cutoff 2026: BAMS Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the following article to check the MBBS cutoff for admission against NEET scores. The cut off scores are the lowest mark requirement for joining university and usually expressed in terms of ranks range for both opening and closing.
Gujarat Ayurved University NEET Cutoff 2026: NEET aspirants must keep the cut off scores in mind while applying for MBBS programmes in the Gujarat Ayurved University. The cut off scores are the lowest mark requirement for joining university and usually expressed in terms of ranks range for both opening and closing. The nature of the cutoff scores is dynamic and candidates are advised to keep the programme-wise scores in mind while applying for their desired programme and college, and ensure that they meet the minimum requirement.
GAUJ Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the following table to know the expected opening and closing ranks:
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
42378 - 45483
|
46821 - 51117
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
42720 - 39971
|
51121 - 54817
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
43415 - 47959
|
48021 - 50117
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
191420 - 173010
|
189721 - 202417
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
225871 - 182720
|
218821 - 259417
GAUJ Past Year Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the following table to know the previous year opening and closing ranks:
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
GN
|
30260
|
44276
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
32401
|
49522
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
47957
|
48073
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
136900
|
176564
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
182718
|
251556
|
2024
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
45481
|
50358
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
39969
|
53835
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
49842
|
54005
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
173008
|
199460
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
268345
|
268345
|
2025
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
42376
|
47901
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
42718
|
52931
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
43413
|
49523
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
191418
|
192924
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
225869
|
225983
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.