HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026: Download FREE PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 9, 2025, 17:00 IST

Class 9 English Marking Scheme Haryana Board 2026: The HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026 helps students understand the exam pattern, section-wise marks, and correct answer format. It guides smart preparation for the annual exam expected in February–March 2026 and improves scoring confidence.

Get direct link to download Class 9 English Marking Scheme for Haryana Board

BSEH Haryana Board Class 9th English Marking Scheme 2026: The HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026 is a very useful guide for students preparing for the upcoming annual examination, which is expected to be held in February–March 2026. This marking scheme helps students understand the question pattern, section-wise marks distribution, and the correct way of answering questions to score well. 

By going through the marking scheme, students can clearly check which topics carry more weight and where they should focus more during revision. With proper use of the marking scheme, students can plan their studies in a smart and effective way. Check this article to download the HBSE Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026: Key Highlights

Students can check the below table for detailed information about HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026:

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE)

Class

9th

Subject

English

Academic Session

2025–26

Exam Type

Annual Examination

Expected Exam Date

February – March 2026

Total Marks

80 Marks

Sections

Section A, B, C & D

Question Paper Type

Objective + Subjective

Official Website

bseh.org.in

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026

Section A (Reading Skills) 20 Marks

Q1 (Unseen passage)

(a) drug addiction is eating into the vitals of our society 

(b) a person takes drugs in the beginning out of curiosity 

(c) when a person gets used to taking any kind of intoxicating drug it becomes addiction. 

(d) his whole body writhes in pain which drives him to madness.

(e) Drug addiction: a threat to human beings 

(f) (iv) to think clearly and to rationalize 

(g) (ii) False (h) (iv) Anti social (i) (iii) body pain 

(j) (ii) to pay for the drugs

Q2 Unseen passage

Award 1 mark for the correct answer 

There is no partial credit 

(a). (iii) Ganga

(b). (iii) 10% 

(c). (i) fifth 

(d). (iv) Third 

(e). mother and goddess 

(f). Namami Gange Programme 

(g). (i) sewage treatment (ii) surface cleaning 

(h). It's water is used for irrigation,transportation and fishing 

(i) (i) metals thrown out by tanneries (ii) waste produced by industries 

(j). (i) reduce pollution (ii) revive river Ganga

SECTION B (GRAMMAR) 10 Marks
 

Award 1 mark for the correct answer. 

There is no partial credit.

3

(a). (ii). left 

(b). (ii). is whistling 

(c). (iii). Ashoka ,the great , adopted Buddhism. 

(d). (ii). should (e). (iii) He is known to me. 

(f). (ii). The teacher asked me what my name was. 

(g). (I). to 

(h). (ii). some 

(I). ( ii). a 

(j). (iv). Tell me what you have done.

(k). (iv). was 

(l). ( iv). but

To download the HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Marking Scheme 2026 PDF:

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Marking Scheme 2026 PDF

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Section Wise Weightage 2026

Check the table below for the HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Section Wise Weightage 2026, which shows how marks are divided across each section of the paper. This will help students understand the exam pattern and prepare wisely for better scoring.

Section

Topic

Marks

Section A

Reading Skills (2 passages)

20 marks

Section B

Grammar

10 marks

Section C

Writing Skills (Letter/Notice/Advertisement)

10 marks

Section D

Literature (Prose & Poetry)

40 marks

Total

80 marks

How to Check HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026?

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Haryana Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Announcements” or “Latest News” section.

Step 3: Look for the link that says “Marking Scheme” and click on it.

Step 4: From the list of subjects, find “English (Marking Scheme)” and click on the link given next to it.

Step 5: The HBSE Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026 PDF will open on the screen.

Step 6: Click on the download link to save the PDF on your device for future use.

