HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026: Download FREE PDF

BSEH Haryana Board Class 9th English Marking Scheme 2026: The HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026 is a very useful guide for students preparing for the upcoming annual examination, which is expected to be held in February–March 2026. This marking scheme helps students understand the question pattern, section-wise marks distribution, and the correct way of answering questions to score well.
By going through the marking scheme, students can clearly check which topics carry more weight and where they should focus more during revision. With proper use of the marking scheme, students can plan their studies in a smart and effective way. Check this article to download the HBSE Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026.
HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026: Key Highlights
Students can check the below table for detailed information about HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE)
|
Class
|
9th
|
Subject
|
English
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Exam Type
|
Annual Examination
|
Expected Exam Date
|
February – March 2026
|
Total Marks
|
80 Marks
|
Sections
|
Section A, B, C & D
|
Question Paper Type
|
Objective + Subjective
|
Official Website
|
bseh.org.in
HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026
|
Section A (Reading Skills) 20 Marks
|
Q1 (Unseen passage)
|
(a) drug addiction is eating into the vitals of our society
(b) a person takes drugs in the beginning out of curiosity
(c) when a person gets used to taking any kind of intoxicating drug it becomes addiction.
(d) his whole body writhes in pain which drives him to madness.
(e) Drug addiction: a threat to human beings
(f) (iv) to think clearly and to rationalize
(g) (ii) False (h) (iv) Anti social (i) (iii) body pain
(j) (ii) to pay for the drugs
|
Q2 Unseen passage
|
Award 1 mark for the correct answer
There is no partial credit
(a). (iii) Ganga
(b). (iii) 10%
(c). (i) fifth
(d). (iv) Third
(e). mother and goddess
(f). Namami Gange Programme
(g). (i) sewage treatment (ii) surface cleaning
(h). It's water is used for irrigation,transportation and fishing
(i) (i) metals thrown out by tanneries (ii) waste produced by industries
(j). (i) reduce pollution (ii) revive river Ganga
|
SECTION B (GRAMMAR) 10 Marks
|
Award 1 mark for the correct answer.
There is no partial credit.
|
3
|
(a). (ii). left
(b). (ii). is whistling
(c). (iii). Ashoka ,the great , adopted Buddhism.
(d). (ii). should (e). (iii) He is known to me.
(f). (ii). The teacher asked me what my name was.
(g). (I). to
(h). (ii). some
(I). ( ii). a
(j). (iv). Tell me what you have done.
(k). (iv). was
(l). ( iv). but
To download the HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Marking Scheme 2026 PDF:
|
HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Marking Scheme 2026 PDF
HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Section Wise Weightage 2026
Check the table below for the HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Section Wise Weightage 2026, which shows how marks are divided across each section of the paper. This will help students understand the exam pattern and prepare wisely for better scoring.
|
Section
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
Section A
|
Reading Skills (2 passages)
|
20 marks
|
Section B
|
Grammar
|
10 marks
|
Section C
|
Writing Skills (Letter/Notice/Advertisement)
|
10 marks
|
Section D
|
Literature (Prose & Poetry)
|
40 marks
|
Total
|
—
|
80 marks
How to Check HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026?
Students can follow the given below steps to download the Haryana Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026:
Step 1: Go to the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Announcements” or “Latest News” section.
Step 3: Look for the link that says “Marking Scheme” and click on it.
Step 4: From the list of subjects, find “English (Marking Scheme)” and click on the link given next to it.
Step 5: The HBSE Class 9 English Marking Scheme 2026 PDF will open on the screen.
Step 6: Click on the download link to save the PDF on your device for future use.
Also Check:
