How to Become a Photographer: A Simple Guide for School Students
Check this simple guide for school students to learn photography, develop essential skills, practise with a smartphone, build a portfolio and explore photography as a career.
How to Become a Photographer: If students love clicking pictures of sunsets, your friends, pets or interesting moments around you? If you often find yourself thinking, “This would make a great photo,” you may already have the eye of a photographer.
The good news is that you do not need an expensive camera to start learning photography. A smartphone, curiosity and regular practice can help you build the basics.
What Does a Photographer Do?
A photographer captures pictures that tell a story, preserve a memory or communicate an idea.
For example, imagine you are covering your school's Annual Day. Instead of clicking only a picture of the stage, you could photograph:
- A student getting ready backstage
- Teachers cheering for the performers
- Parents watching the show
- A close-up of a student's nervous smile before going on stage
How Can School Students Become Photographers?
1. Start With Your Smartphone: You don't need to immediately buy a DSLR or mirrorless camera. Start with the camera you already have. Try clicking the same object at different times of the day. Notice how sunlight changes the picture.
Example: Click a tree in the morning, afternoon and evening. Which photo looks the most interesting? Ask yourself why.
2. Learn the Basics of Photography: Start by understanding simple concepts such as:
- Composition: How objects are arranged in a photo
- Lighting: How light affects the picture
- Focus: Making the main subject sharp
- Framing: Deciding what should and should not appear in the photo
- Perspective: Changing your position to create a different view
You don't have to learn everything at once. Pick one concept and practise it for a week.
3. Follow the Rule of Thirds: The rule of thirds is one of the easiest photography techniques for beginners. Imagine two horizontal and two vertical lines dividing your photo into nine equal parts. Try placing the main subject near one of the points where these lines meet instead of always keeping it in the centre.
Example: If you are photographing a friend standing near a window, place your friend slightly to one side and leave some space in the direction they are looking.
4. Practice With Everyday Objects: Photography practice doesn't have to mean going on expensive trips. Photograph your school bag, bicycle, lunch box, flowers, buildings, sports equipment or even your favourite book.
Give yourself small challenges such as: “Today, I will click five interesting pictures of ordinary things.”
This helps you learn how to find interesting angles in everyday life.
5. Learn Basic Photo Editing: Editing can improve a photograph, but remember that good editing does not mean adding lots of filters.
Start by learning how to adjust:
- Brightness
- Contrast
- Exposure
- Shadows
- Highlights
- Cropping
Example: If your photo is too dark because you clicked it indoors, slightly increasing its brightness may make the subject clearer.
6. Participate in School Activities: School is a great place to practise photography. Ask your teacher if you can photograph events such as Annual Day, Sports Day, exhibitions, competitions or school trips. You can even create a small school photography portfolio with your best photographs.
Do You Need to Study Photography After Class 10 or 12?
Not necessarily. Students can begin learning photography through practice, workshops, online courses and school activities.
If you later want to pursue photography professionally, you can explore courses in photography, visual communication, journalism, mass communication, film-making or fine arts, depending on your interests.
How Can Photography Become a Career?
Photography can lead to several career options, including:
- Wildlife photographer
- Fashion photographer
- Sports photographer
- Wedding photographer
- Photojournalist
- Travel photographer
- Product photographer
- Advertising photographer
- Event photographer
- Food photographer
For example, if you love animals, you could explore wildlife photography. If you enjoy sports, you might find sports photography more exciting.
A Simple 7-Day Photography Challenge for Students
Want to start today? Try this:
Day 1: Photograph something you use every day
Day 2: Take five photos using different angles
Day 3: Photograph a person using natural light
Day 4: Take a picture showing movement
Day 5: Photograph something without using the flash
Day 6: Edit your three favourite photographs
Day 7: Choose your best five photos and create your first mini portfolio
Becoming a photographer starts with observing, experimenting and practising. Your first photographs may not be perfect and that's completely fine. The next time you see an ordinary scene, pause for a moment and ask yourself: “How can I show this differently through a photograph?”
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.