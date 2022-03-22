HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon for Various Faculty Posts@hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download Schedule Here

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released notice for the Interview Admit Card/Schedule for various Faculty Post on its official website- hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here

HPPSC Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released short notice regarding the Personality Test Admit Card/Schedule for various posts including Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Lecturer in the department of Medical Education and Technical Education. Commission will conduct the interview for these posts from 01 April 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified successfully for the Personality Test round for various Faculty posts can download the HPPSC Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page. Click on the link-Press Note Regarding Personality Test for various Post in the department of Medical Education and Technical Education on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of HPPSC Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update. Download and save the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 for your future reference.

As per the short notice released, Personality Test for the various Faculty Posts will be held from 01 to 08 April 2022. Interview for Associate Professor (Psychiatry) will be held on 01 April 2022. Interview for Assistant Professor (Neurology)/ (Plastic Surgery)/ (Orthopaedics) and (Community Medicine) will be conducted on 01 April 2022.

Interview for Assistant Professor (Physiology)/(Gastroenterology & Hepatology) and (Cardiology) will be held on 02 April 2022. Interview for Assistant Professor (Pathology)/ (Paediatrics)/ (Anatomy)/ (Automobile (Engineering) will be conducted on 07-08 April 2022. You can check the details interview available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Candidates who have provisionally selected for the interview round should note that the Personality Test call letters for the above mentioned posts will be uploaded on the Commission’s website along with “Instructions to candidates for “Personality Test” shortly on the official website.

However, Commission will inform all admitted candidates through SMS / e-mail on their respective Mobile No.(s) and email ID(s) provided by them in their respective online Recruitment Application.