HPPSC Scientific Officer Admit Card 2023 Out @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Check Download Link

HPPSC Scientific Officer Admit Card 2023 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a short notice regarding the screening test admit card for the post of Scientific Officer on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the screening test for the Scientific Officer post on April 18, 2023. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the screening test for the Scientific Officer (DNA) post on 18 April 2023 at Shimla.

The Commission has uploaded the admit card download link on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials including User ID and Password to the link on the home page.

You can access your essential login credentials from the information provided during the submission of application form. You can download your admit card after following the steps given below.



Process To Download: HPPSC Scientific Officer Admit Card 2023