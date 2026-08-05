HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026 Released at hpsc.gov.in: Download Mains Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here
HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026: The HPSC has released the admit card for the ADA mains exam going to be held on 09 August 2026. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the screening test will be eligible to appear for the mains which is the Subject Knowledge Test (SKT). The link to download the hall ticket pdf has been provided in this article.
Key Points
- HPSC ADA SKT admit card released on 05 August 2026 at hpsc.gov.in.
- The HPSC ADA SKT exam will be held on 09 August 2026 (10 AM - 1 PM).
- 255 ADA posts to be filled; candidates need 35% marks to qualify SKT.
HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) released the ADA SKT admit card on 05 August 2026 on its official website at hpsc.gov.in. The candidates who are going to appear for the SKT can download their hall tickets from the official website by logging into their account. The HPSC is going to fill a total of 255 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. The HPSC ADA SKT will be conducted on 09 August in a single shift from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and consists of descriptive type questions for 150 marks. In order to qualify the SKT, the candidates are required to obtain at least 35% marks in the examination.
HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The HPSC ADA selection process involves a written examination, followed by SKT, interview, document verification, and medical examination. Check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)
|
Advertisement No.
|
18/2025
|
Post Name
|
Assistant District Attorney (ADA)
|
No. of Vacancies
|
255
|
Screening Test Date
|
05 July 2026
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
08 July 2026
|
24 July 2026
|
09 August 2026
|
SKT Admit Card Date
|
05 August 2026
|
Official Website
|
hpsc.gov.in
HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to appear for the HPSC ADA Subject Knowledge Test (SKT) should download their admit card from the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. The direct link is also provided here.
|
HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026
How to Download HPSC ADA Mains Admit Card 2026
To download the HPSC ADA Mains admit card 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
-
Go to the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, go to the Important Links section.
-
Click on the “Click here to downloading Subject Knowledge Test admit card for the posts of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana (Advt. No. 18/2025), for the exam to be held on 09.08.2026” link.
-
You will be redirected to the Registration page.
-
Click on the Login tab.
-
Enter your mobile number and security code.
-
Click on the Submit button.
-
Your admit card will open on the screen.
-
Download it and take a printout of it,
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.