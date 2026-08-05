HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026 Released at hpsc.gov.in: Download Mains Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) released the ADA SKT admit card on 05 August 2026 on its official website at hpsc.gov.in. The candidates who are going to appear for the SKT can download their hall tickets from the official website by logging into their account. The HPSC is going to fill a total of 255 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. The HPSC ADA SKT will be conducted on 09 August in a single shift from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and consists of descriptive type questions for 150 marks. In order to qualify the SKT, the candidates are required to obtain at least 35% marks in the examination.

HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The HPSC ADA selection process involves a written examination, followed by SKT, interview, document verification, and medical examination. Check the highlights in the table below: