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HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026 Released at hpsc.gov.in: Download Mains Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 15:56 IST

HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026: The HPSC has released the admit card for the ADA mains exam going to be held on 09 August 2026. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the screening test will be eligible to appear for the mains which is the Subject Knowledge Test (SKT). The link to download the hall ticket pdf has been provided in this article.

HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026 Released at hpsc.gov.in: Download Mains Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here
HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026 Released at hpsc.gov.in: Download Mains Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • HPSC ADA SKT admit card released on 05 August 2026 at hpsc.gov.in.
  • The HPSC ADA SKT exam will be held on 09 August 2026 (10 AM - 1 PM).
  • 255 ADA posts to be filled; candidates need 35% marks to qualify SKT.

HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) released the ADA SKT admit card on 05 August 2026 on its official website at hpsc.gov.in. The candidates who are going to appear for the SKT can download their hall tickets from the official website by logging into their account. The HPSC is going to fill a total of 255 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. The HPSC ADA SKT will be conducted on 09 August in a single shift from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and consists of descriptive type questions for 150 marks. In order to qualify the SKT, the candidates are required to obtain at least 35% marks in the examination.

HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The HPSC ADA selection process involves a written examination, followed by SKT, interview, document verification, and medical examination. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)

Advertisement No.

18/2025

Post Name

Assistant District Attorney (ADA)

No. of Vacancies

255

Screening Test Date

05 July 2026

Answer Key Release Date

08 July 2026

Screening Test Result Date

24 July 2026

SKT Date

09 August 2026

SKT Admit Card Date

05 August 2026

Official Website

hpsc.gov.in

HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The candidates who are going to appear for the HPSC ADA Subject Knowledge Test (SKT) should download their admit card from the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. The direct link is also provided here.

HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card 2026

Download Link

How to Download HPSC ADA Mains Admit Card 2026

To download the HPSC ADA Mains admit card 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:

  • Go to the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the Important Links section.

  • Click on the “Click here to downloading Subject Knowledge Test admit card for the posts of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana (Advt. No. 18/2025), for the exam to be held on 09.08.2026” link.

  • You will be redirected to the Registration page.

  • Click on the Login tab.

  • Enter your mobile number and security code.

  • Click on the Submit button.

  • Your admit card will open on the screen.

  • Download it and take a printout of it,

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 15:56 IST

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