IBPS Clerk Result 2021 (Out) @ibps.in: Download Link for Prelims CRP Clerk XI Exam, Cut-Off Here

IBPS Clerk Result 2021 Link has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on ibps.in. Check Download Link, Mains Exam, Score Card, Steps to Download Here.

IBPS Clerk Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the link of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021 on its website - ibps.in. All such candidates who have attended the prelims exam between 26 November and 19 December 2021 can download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result from this page by clicking on the IBPS Clerk Result Link given below:

IBPS Clerk Result Download Link

It is to be noted that, IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Link is available from 13 January to 19 January 2022. We have provided the steps to download the result, expected cut-off, scorecard details, and the main exam details here.

How to Download IBPS Clerk Result 2021 ?

First, you will be required to go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in. In the second step, click on the link ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks XI’. Now, you need to enter your details such as your registration number or roll number and date of birth or password. Download IBPS Clerk 2021 Result.

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2021

The bank will upload the scores of selected and non-selected candidates on its website. IBPS Clerk Prelims Link is expected next week.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021-22

Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will appear for the mains exam which is scheduled to be held in January or February 2022.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card shall also be released soon on the IBPS website.

IBPS Clerk Cut-Off (Expected)

Candidates can check the category-wise expected cut-off out of 100 Marks for appearing in the mains exam below:

General 60 to 65 Marks

EWS - 55 to 60 Marks

OBC - 50 to 55 Marks

SC - 45 to 50 Marks

ST - 40 to 45 Marks

IBPS had invited applications for recruitment of 7855 Clerks under Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.