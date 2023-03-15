IBPS PO Score Card 2023 Out: Check PO Interview Marks/Final Result Here

IBPS PO Score Card 2023 has been released by the IBPS on the official website. Direct link to download IBPS PO Interview Marks and Final Result here.

IBPS PO Score Card 2023 for the interview round has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on 15 March 2023. Candidates who have appeared in IBPS PO Interview 2023 can download IBPS PO Interview Score Card 2023. IBPs PO Final Result Link is available on the official website of the bank and on this page as well.

IBPS PO Score Card 2023: Important Details

The candidates can check the overview of the IBPS PO 2022-23 in the table given below:

Name of the Exam Body Institute of Banking Personnel Exam Name IBPS PO Exam 2022-23 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 26 November 2023 IBPS PO Mains Result Date 05 January 2023 IBPS PO Interview Date January/February 2023 IBPS PO Final Result Date 15 March 2023

IBPS PO Scorecard 2023 Link

The candidates can check IBPS PO Interview Marks 2023 using their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password by login into the link.

IBPS PO Mains Score Card - Download Here

How to Download IBPS PO Score Card 2023?

The candidates can check the respective scores using their login details with the help of the steps provided in this article below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the IBPS

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the score card link ‘Click here to View Scores of candidates shortlisted for interview for CRP PO/MTs-XII’

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: Download IBPS PO Marks 2023

Details on IBPS PO Scorecard 2022-23

The following details will be mentioned on the score for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022-23

Name of the Candidate Roll Number/Registration Number Category Name of the Post Qualifying Status IBPS PO Interview Marks

IBPS PO Final Result 2023

IBPS conducted the prelims exam for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) on 16 October 2022 and the result was declared on 02 November 2022. Shortlisted candidates were then called for the mains and the IBPS PO Mains Result was announced on 05 January 2023.