IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2026 Tomorrow: Check Complete Shift Timings & Important Exam Day Guidelines
The IBPS PO Exam 2026 will be conducted tomorrow, August 22, 2026. Check the complete IBPS PO Prelims Shift Timings 2026, reporting time, exam schedule and other important exam day guidelines.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the IBPS PO Prelims exam 2026 tomorrow, August 22, 2026 till August 23, 2026. Through this recruitment exam IBPS will hire Probationary Officers across 11 participating public sector banks across India. Those candidates who will be appearing for the IBPS PO exam must carefully checj the official shift timings for the exam to avoid any last minute hassles. As per the official schedule, the IBPS PO Prelims exam 2026 will be held in four shifts both days. The candidates can download the IBPS PO Prelims Exam from the official website as they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without the admit card.
IBPS PO Prelims Shift Timings and Reporting Time 2026
The IBPS PO Prelims exam 2026 will be conducted from August 22 to August 23, 2026 in four shifts. Each shift will be of 60 minutes duration and will cover three sections in total, English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude and each section will have sectional timings of 20 minutes. Candidates are advised to reach their designated exam venue 1 hour before the reporting time to complete the biometric verification and seating arrangements.
Given below are the exam shift timings, reporting time and exam duration:-
|
Shift
|
Exam Timing
|
Reporting Time
|
Exam Duration
|
1
|
9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
|
8:00 AM
|
60 Minutes
|
2
|
11:30 AM to 12: 30 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
60 Minutes
|
3
|
2:00 PM to 3:00 PM
|
1:00 PM
|
60 Minutes
|
4
|
4:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|
3:30 PM
|
60 Minutes
Candidates should note that late entry into the exam hall post the gate closing time which is given in the admit card will not be permitted.
Important Exam Day Guidelines for IBPS PO Prelims 2026
As the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2026 will be held tomorrow August 22, 2026 and will conclude on August 23, 2026 should carefully read the exam day guidelines mentioned in the Admit card carefully. Some of the important exam day guidelines are given below:-
- Candidates must carry a printed copu of the IBPS PO Prelims admit card to the exam centre.
- Candidates should also carry the required original valid photo identity proof along with two recent passport size photographs.
- Reach the exam centre on or before the reporting time.
- Check the address on the exam centre very carefully before leaving for the exam centre.
- Candidates are advised to not carry any electronic devices or any restricted item mentioned in the admit card to the exam centre and hall.
- Carefully follow all the instructions given by the invigilator at the exam centre
Documents to Carry in IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2026
Given below is the list of important documents that the candidates should carry to the exam hall without fail:-
- IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026
- Photo ID Card (Aadhaar, PAN, etc)
- Passport size Photograph
- Photocopy of ID proof
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.