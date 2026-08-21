IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2026 Tomorrow: Check Complete Shift Timings & Important Exam Day Guidelines

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the IBPS PO Prelims exam 2026 tomorrow, August 22, 2026 till August 23, 2026. Through this recruitment exam IBPS will hire Probationary Officers across 11 participating public sector banks across India. Those candidates who will be appearing for the IBPS PO exam must carefully checj the official shift timings for the exam to avoid any last minute hassles. As per the official schedule, the IBPS PO Prelims exam 2026 will be held in four shifts both days. The candidates can download the IBPS PO Prelims Exam from the official website as they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without the admit card.

IBPS PO Prelims Shift Timings and Reporting Time 2026

The IBPS PO Prelims exam 2026 will be conducted from August 22 to August 23, 2026 in four shifts. Each shift will be of 60 minutes duration and will cover three sections in total, English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude and each section will have sectional timings of 20 minutes. Candidates are advised to reach their designated exam venue 1 hour before the reporting time to complete the biometric verification and seating arrangements.