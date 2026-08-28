IBPS SO 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Shift Timings and Revised Vacancies
Check the complete IBPS SO 2026 exam day guidelines, shift timings, important documents to carry, and the latest bank-wise vacancy updates in the article below.
Key Points
- The IBPS SO exam will be conducted on August 29, 2026, in two shifts.
- Morning shift starts at 10:00 AM, afternoon shift at 2:00 PM.
- Vacancies for IBPS SO 2026 increased from 1043 to 7565.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the exam for the Specialist Officer (IBPS SO CRP-SPL-XVI) tomorrow, i.e., August 29, 2026, for various participating public sector banks. The IBPS SO exam is expected to be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon. The morning shift will start at 10:00 AM and will end at 11:20 AM, and the afternoon shift will start at 2:00 PM and will end at 3:20 PM. Candidates are advised to match the details mentioned on the admit card of IBPS SO 2026 and read the exam day instructions mentioned on the admit card very carefully.
IBPS SO 2026 Exam and Shift Timings
Candidates can check the complete exam and shift timings, which are given below. The exam is expected to be conducted in two shifts, i.e., morning and afternoon shifts across the various exam centres in India. Candidates are advised to report to their exam centre one hour before the exam starts and smoothly complete their biometric registration, frisking and identity verification.
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Events
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Shift 1
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Shift 2
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Reporting Times
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9:00 AM
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1:00 PM
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Exam Start Time
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10:00 AM
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2:00 PM
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Exam End Time
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11:20 AM
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3:20 PM
Important Documents to Carry & Exam Day Guidelines
Entry into the exam centre will only be allowed with a printout of the admit card. Given below are the important documents which the candidate must take to the exam centre:-
- Printout of the IBPS SO Prelims admit card with two recent passport-size photographs.
- Candidates should take the PAN card, Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence or Voter ID card.
- A clear, self-attested photocopy of the photo identity card.
- A transparent blue or black ballpoint pen for rough work.
- Do not take smartwatches or mobile devices, calculators, metallic ornaments, wallets or any prohibited item.
Also check, IBPS SO Syllabus 2026: Check the Latest Exam Pattern, Topic-Wise Syllabus for Prelims and Mains
Revised Vacancies for IBPS SO Recruitment 2026
Initially, when the official notification was released, the total number of vacancies in all the participating banks for the IBPS SO was 1043. With the latest official notification, the vacancies have been increased to 7565. The candidates can check the complete vacancy breakup on the official website or by using the official PDF given below:-
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IBPS SO Revised Vacancy 2026
Candidates can also check the official notification on the official website.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.