IBPS SO 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Shift Timings and Revised Vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the exam for the Specialist Officer (IBPS SO CRP-SPL-XVI) tomorrow, i.e., August 29, 2026, for various participating public sector banks. The IBPS SO exam is expected to be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon. The morning shift will start at 10:00 AM and will end at 11:20 AM, and the afternoon shift will start at 2:00 PM and will end at 3:20 PM. Candidates are advised to match the details mentioned on the admit card of IBPS SO 2026 and read the exam day instructions mentioned on the admit card very carefully.

IBPS SO 2026 Exam and Shift Timings

Candidates can check the complete exam and shift timings, which are given below. The exam is expected to be conducted in two shifts, i.e., morning and afternoon shifts across the various exam centres in India. Candidates are advised to report to their exam centre one hour before the exam starts and smoothly complete their biometric registration, frisking and identity verification.