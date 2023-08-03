ICAR Answer Key 2023 Released: Direct Link to Download JRF, SRF Question Paper on icar.nta.nic.in, Raise Objections

ICAR JRF Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key and question paper for ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)]-2023 and for AIEEA PG Exam. The answer key can be accessed from the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. The candidates are required to use through ‘Application Number’ and ‘Password and Date of

ICAR Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key and question paper for ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)]-2023. The answer key can be accessed from the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. The candidates are required to use through ‘Application Number’ and ‘Password and Date of Birth’. They can also raise objections against any answer on the provided link. Other than this, the NTA has also released the answer key for ‘ICAR AIEEA (PG)’ Exam 2023.

The candidates can compare their answers with the correct answers provided in the answer key. This will help them to calculate marks in the exam.

ICAR Answer Key 2023 Link

The direct link to download ICAR JRF Question Paper, ICAR JRF Answer Key and raising objections are given below in this article.

ICAR AICE JRF SRF Answer Key Question Paper Download Link Download Here ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key Question Paper Download Link Click Here

ICAR Answer Key Objection 2023: How to Challenge Answer Key

If you have any objections to the answer key, you can submit your objections to the NTA within the stipulated time period. The NTA will then review your objections and take a final decision on the matter.

ICAR JRF Answer Key 2023 Highlights

Exam Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name All India Entrance Examination for Admission [AIEEA]-PG & All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2023 Level of Exam National Level Exam Date 09th July 2023 Answer Key Date 03 August 2023 Exam Region India Official Website icar.nta.nic.in

How to Download ICAR JRF Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1:Visit the official website of ICAR NTA - icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on click on ‘Display of Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge for ICAR AIEEA (PG)’

Step 3: Now, login onto your account using ‘Application No’, ‘Date of Birth/Password’, ‘Enter Security Pin’ and ‘Security Pin’

Step 4: Download AICE JRF SRF Answer Key

ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) Entrance Exam was held on July 09 2023, 02:30 P.M. to 04:30 P.M in 89 Cities across the country.

ICAR AIEEA AICA Marking Scheme 2023

The candidates will be given 4 marks for the correct answer

1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer and no marks will be deducted for wrong answer

ICAR AIEEA AICA Result 2023

NTA will declare the ICAR AIEEA PG Result and ICAR AICE JRF/SRFResult in online mode on the official website icar.nta.nic.in. Qualified candidates will be called for ICAR Counselling 2023.

ICAR AIEEA AICA Cut Off 2023

The cutoff will be decided on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates. It will announced along with result