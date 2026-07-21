ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit syllabus is available to check on the official website. The Second Language (Indian Languages) offers a detailed understanding of composition and language formation in writing and reading. By studying the language students will be able to understand the root of the ancient Indian language. The syllabus details the latest curriculum, paper structure, and internal assessment, which will help in preparing for the board exam. In order to help students prepare for the board exam, we have provided a detailed syllabus along with a direct link to download the PDF. ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights The table shared below contains exam details. For 2026-27 academic cycle, it is essential to Events Description Examination Name Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board Name Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations Syllabus Release Officially released in June 2026 on the official website. Subject The Second Language (Indian Languages)- Sanskrit Board Exams Conducted in February-March for Class 9. Website cisce.org

ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2026-27: Aims As per the ICSE board, the subjects in Class 9 have aims and objectives. It promotes effective learning and focus on developing skills. Here are key aims for ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit syllabus 2026-27: 1. To appreciate the language as an effective means of communication. 2. To acquire knowledge of the elements of the language. 3. To develop an interest in the language. 4. To understand the language when spoken at normal conversational speed. 5. To understand the basic structural patterns of the language, vocabulary, and constructions. ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here From Second Language (Indian Languages students have to pick any one language from the list. Students who have opted for Sanskrit paper will appear for one paper for a three-hour duration. The paper is of a total of 100 marks, divided into a theory paper of 80 Marks, and Internal Assessment for 20 Marks.

The syllabus is divided into two sections; Sections A contains the language part and Section B includes prescribed texts. Each section carries 40 marks making it an 80-mark theory paper. Check out a detailed description of the ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit syllabus from the table shared below. Content Description Section A:

LANGUAGE - 40 Marks This Section will be compulsory. 1. Composition: Candidates will be required to write, in the language, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects. 2. Letter: Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of two subjects. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment. 3. Comprehension: An unseen passage will be given in Sanskrit. Questions in the language will be set for answers in the language, designed to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage. 4. Grammar: In addition to the grammar topics listed below, questions will also be set from the grammar topics covered in the prescribed text books. These will include tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in the language correctly embodying given words or forms. SECTION B: PRESCRIBED TEXTS - 40 Marks Candidates will be required to answer four questions from ONLY two of the prescribed textbooks. All questions will be set in the language and candidates will be required to answer in the language. The questions set will be designed to test the candidates’ understanding of the subject matter of the prescribed books. Note: For list of Prescribed Textbooks, see Appendix - I.

While we have provided a detailed ICSE Class 9 Sankskrit syllabus here, students can also access a PDF format of the syllabus from the download link provided below: Check: ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2026-27, PDF ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus: Internal Assessment Internal assessment includes project and assignment work and is evaluated by the subject teacher or the external examiner appointed by the head of the school. However, the external examiner should not be teaching the subject in the class. The Internal Examiner and the External Examiner will review the assignments independently. Here are the detailed distributions of marks for internal assessment. Award of Marks (20 Marks)

Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner) 10 marks

External Examiner 10 marks The examiner will then be appointed to collect the 20 marks of each student and submit them to CISCE by the Head of the school. The Head of the school will be designated to fill out the online entry if marks on the board’s career portal are to reflect on the result dashboard.