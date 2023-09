IDBI Recruitment Notification 2023: IDBI Bank is looking to recruit 600 Junior Assistant Managers. Interested and eligible candidates can check Online Application Link, Eligibility, Vacancy Details, How to Apply and Other Important Details.

IDBI Recruitment 2023: IDBI Bank (IDBI) has released a notification for recruitment to 600 Junior Assistant Managers. The application process for recruitment to the posts has been started on. 15 September 2023 and this process will continue till 30 September 2023. These recruitments are being done through online medium. The examination for recruitment to the posts will be held on 20 October 2023 (tentative).

The recruitment is being carried out for admission to IDBI-PGDBF through Manipal School of Banking, Bengaluru and Nitte Education International Pvt. Ltd. (NEIPL), Greater Noida. The appointment of candidates in IDBI Bank as Junior Assistant Manager (Grade “O”) is subject to their successfully completing the 1-year PGDBF course and fulfillment of other eligibility criteria of age, educational qualification etc.

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Important Details

IDBI Bank (IDBI) Recruitment 2023 is going to be done for 600 posts of Junior Assistant, interested and eligible candidates check the complete details related to the recruitment below -

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Candidates interested in recruitment in IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023 can check the complete information related to important dates in the details below:

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

general OBC SC ST EWS Total Posts 243 162 90 45 60 600

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Educational qualification-

Candidates should be a graduate in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government of India.

Only passing the diploma course will not be considered fulfilling the eligibility criteria.

Candidates are expected to have proficiency in computers.

Proficiency in regional language will be given priority

Age Limit-

Minimum Age Limit: 20 years

Maximum Age Limit: 25 years i.e. candidate should not have been born earlier than 31.08.1998 and not later than 31.08.2003 (both dates inclusive)

ISBI Jr Assistant Manager Salary

Stipend - During the Training Period (6 Months) – Rs.5,000/- per month; during the Internship Period (2 Months) – Rs.15,000/- per month.

Salary: After joining the Bank’s services as Junior Assistant Manager -JAM (Grade ‘O’) and subject to successful completion of the PGDBF course, compensation (CTC) would range between Rs.6.14 lakh to Rs.6.50 lakh (Class A city) at the time of joining. .

IDBI JAM Selection process

The selection process will comprise of Online Test followed by a personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test.

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Application Process

Interested candidates can follow the steps given below -

Step-1: Visit the official website of IDBI Bank www.idbibank.in/idbi-bankcareers-current-openings.aspx to open the link “Recruitment for IDBI-PGDBF 2023-

24” and then click on the option “APPLY ONLINE”

Step-2: Enter the requested details

Step 3: Upload your photo and sign

Step-4: Submit the form thoroughly and submit it

Step-5: Take a print out of the form for future reference

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Online application fee has to be paid for IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023. The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 200/-. The application fee for other categories is Rs.1000/-. The IDBI Recruitment Application Fee is to be paid online while applying online for IDBI Recruitment 2023.