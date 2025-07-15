IIT JAM Previous Year Cutoff: Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks

IIT JAM Previous Year Cutoff: The IIT JAM cutoff will be released a few days after the conclusion of the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) exam. It will be announced for the respective subject in the test-taker’s scorecard who appeared for that specific subject in the JAM 2026 exam. Those who will secure marks more than or equal to the JAM cut-off marks of their respective category will only be eligible to apply for JAM admissions. Till the official cutoff for 2026 is announced, candidates can check the IIT JAM previous year cutoff to get an idea of the marks required to qualify the exam and the overall competition level. This will help them adjust their test-taking strategies and prepare efficiently for the upcoming exam. IIT JAM Previous Year Cutoff Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) conduct JAM exam for candidates seeking admission to the M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree courses. Aspirants can access the JAM result and cutoff using their valid login credentials on the official portal. The IIT JAM cutoff is the minimum score a candidate must obtain to qualify in the exam. Generally, reserved categories have lower cutoff marks than the general category. Apart from this, the participating institutes will also release the JAM admission cutoff in the form of opening and closing ranks for all the disciplines and categories. Various factors decide JAM cutoff, such as the number of test-takers, category, difficulty level, seat availability, and much more. We have shared below the IIT JAM previous year cutoff from 2020 to 2025 across all subjects, categories, and participating institutes for candidates’ reference.

IIT JAM Previous Year Cutoff (2020 to 2025) The IIT JAM cutoff is released in two stages, i.e. qualifying cutoff and admission cutoff. Scoring more than or equivalent to these cutoff marks in your respective category is essential to be eligible for further JAM admission. Reviewing the IIT JAM previous year cutoff will help candidates identify the increase/decrease in cutoff trends and the level of competition over the past years. This analysis can also help them predict the JAM expected cutoff marks and set their target score accordingly for effective preparation. IIT JAM Cutoff 2025 Let’s discuss the previous year IIT JAM cutoff for 2025 across all the test papers and categories in the table shared below: Subject Paper GEN OBC-NCL / EWS SC / ST / PwD Biotechnology 24.46 22.01 12.23 Economics 42.55 38.29 21.27 Chemistry 25.83 23.24 12.91 Mathematics 19.9 17.91 9.95 Geology 21.06 18.95 10.53 Physics 14.66 13.19 7.33 Mathematical Statistics 8.75 7.87 4.37

IIT JAM Cutoff 2024 Have a look at the previous year IIT JAM cutoff for 2024 for all the test papers and categories tabulated below: Subject GEN OBC-NCL / EWS SC / ST / PwD Biotechnology (BT) 44.46 40.01 22.23 Mathematics (MA) 11.22 10.09 5.61 Chemistry (CY) 25.38 22.84 12.69 Physics (PH) 19.63 17.66 9.81 Economics (EN) 24.64 22.17 12.32 Geology (GG) 33.09 29.78 16.54 Mathematical Statistics (MS) 23.03 20.72 11.51 IIT JAM Cutoff 2023 Let’s discuss the previous year IIT JAM cutoff for 2023 across all the test papers and categories in the table shared below: Subject GEN EWS/ OBC (NCL) SC/ST/PwD Mathematical Statistics 16.39 14.75 8.2 Economics 23.06 20.75 11.53 Physics 26.05 23.45 13.03 Geology 31.04 28.58 22.45 Chemistry 27.81 25.03 13.5 Biotechnology 35.25 31.73 17.62 Mathematics 24.56 22.1 12.38

IIT JAM Cutoff 2020 Have a look at the previous year IIT JAM cutoff for 2020 for all the test papers and categories tabulated below: Name of JAM Paper 2020 Gen/ Gen-EWS OBC-NCL SC/ ST/ PwD Biotechnology (BT) 39.86 35.87 19.93 Chemistry (CY) 16.96 15.26 8.48 Geology (GG) 53.01 47.71 26.5 Mathematics (MA) 33.65 30.29 16.82 Mathematical Statistics (MS) 19.96 17.96 9.98 Physics (PH) 21.7 19.53 10.85 IIT JAM Previous Year Cutoff- Institute-Wise The participating institutes release the IIT JAM admission cutoff in different rounds in the form of opening and closing ranks for all the disciplines and categories. We have compiled below the institute-wise IIT JAM previous year cutoff for the reference of the aspirants. M.Sc. in Applied Geology in IITs: IIT JAM Last Round Closing Rank (General-All India)