India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 Release Soon at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

The India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 is expected to be released soon on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment and were not able to find their names in the earlier released merit list can check their selection status once the fresh merit list gets released.
The India Post GDS selection is purely based on the merit lists prepared by India Post, which are calculated using the candidate's Class 10 marks along with additional weightage for higher qualifications (if applicable). Unlike other competitive exams, the GDS recruitment does not involve a written test, making the merit list the sole determinant of selection.
India Post GDS 6th Merit List: Overview
India Post is regularly releasing the circle-wise merit list of candidates selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) in India Post. The 6th Merit List of India Post is expected to get released soon on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Check the table below for the Indian Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 Overview.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Recruitment Authority
|
India Post (Department of Posts)
|
Post Name
|
Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
Branch Postmaster (BPM)
Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM),
Dak Sevak
|
Merit List Status
|
6th Merit List (Expected Soon)
|
Official Website
|
indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
|
Selection Basis
|
Merit-based (Class 10 marks + additional weightage)
|
How to Check
|
Online via PDF download
|
Required Details
|
Registration Number, Roll Number, Name
|
Next Steps After Selection
|
Document Verification, Appointment Letter
How to Check the India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025?
The India Post GDS Merit List 2025 will be released soon by India Post in the PDF format containing the names of candidates selected. Check the step-by-step instructions below to check the India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025
- Visit the Official Website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the name of the circle and then on the 6th Merit List
- Open the PDF and use Ctrl + F to search for your name/roll number.
- If your name appears, you have been provisionally selected.
- Save the PDF for future reference.
- Keep all documents ready for verification.
How Is the India Post Merit List Prepared?
The India Post GDS Merit List 2025 is being prepared on the basis of marks scored by candidates in the 10th class. Check the step-by-step process below for India Post Merit Procedure
- Class 10 Marks (Minimum 10th Pass Required)
- Additional Weightage for higher qualifications (12th, Graduation)
- No Written Exam, purely based on academic scores
