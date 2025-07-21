India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 Release Soon at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

The India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 is expected to be released soon on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment and were not able to find their names in the earlier released merit list can check their selection status once the fresh merit list gets released.

The India Post GDS selection is purely based on the merit lists prepared by India Post, which are calculated using the candidate's Class 10 marks along with additional weightage for higher qualifications (if applicable). Unlike other competitive exams, the GDS recruitment does not involve a written test, making the merit list the sole determinant of selection.

India Post GDS 6th Merit List: Overview

India Post is regularly releasing the circle-wise merit list of candidates selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) in India Post. The 6th Merit List of India Post is expected to get released soon on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Check the table below for the Indian Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 Overview.