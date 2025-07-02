Indian Army Agniveer Memory Based Question 2025: Check Subject Wise Questions Asked

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Indian Army Agniveer Memory Based Questions 2025: Get ready for the Indian Army Agniveer exam with our memory-based questions for various subjects. Download the subject-wise Indian Army Agniveer Memory Based Question Paper PDFs for June 30, 2025, and gain valuable insights into important topics and exam patterns to refine your preparation.

Indian Army Agniveer Memory Based Question 2025
Indian Army Agniveer Memory Based Question 2025

Indian Army Agniveer Memory-Based Questions 2025: The Indian Army started conducting Army Agniveer exams on June 30, at designated test centres spread across the nation. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in three shifts. After the exam, students are now searching for the Indian Army Agniveer Memory-Based Questions 2025 provided by the test takers to review the memory-based questions to analyse the difficulty level, important topics, and expected trends. Also, these memory-based questions will help candidates with upcoming exams. Here, we provide an in-depth subject-wise review of memory-based questions for Indian Army Agniveer 2025.

Army Agniveer Exam Timing 2025

The Indian Army will conduct the online exam for Agniveer and other various entries from June 30 to July 10, 2025, in three shifts. Check the complete shift-wise schedule provided below:

Indian Army CCE Exam Schedule 2025

Shift

Reporting Time

Gate Closure Time

Shift Timing

Shift 1

7:00 AM

8:00 AM

08:30 AM to 09:30 AM

Shift 2

10:00 AM

11:00 AM

11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Shift 3

1:00 PM

2:00 PM

02:30 PM to 03:30 PM

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Memory-Based Questions, June 30: Subject-Wise Breakdown

Based on feedback from candidates who appeared in the Indian Army Agniveer exam on June 30, we have compiled a list of memory-based questions and their answers. These questions are derived from the candidates' recollections and may not reflect the exact wording of the actual exam paper. Therefore, candidates should refer to the official answer key and question paper released by the Army after the exam concludes.

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Exam Pattern

Understanding the paper pattern helps candidates plan their study strategy better. Knowing the different phases, subjects, and marks allocation lets candidates prepare effectively for each stage of the recruitment process.

Post Name

Number of Questions

Subject Covered

General Duty

50

  • General Knowledge

  • General Science

  • Maths

  • Logical Reasoning

Technical

50

  • General Knowledge & Reasoning

  • Maths

  • Physics

  • Chemistry

Clerk/Store Keeper Technical

50

  • General Knowledge

  • General Science

  • Maths

  • Computer Science

  • General English

Tradesmen

50

  • General Knowledge

  • Logical Reasoning

  • General Science

  • Maths

GD Women MP

50

  • General Knowledge

  • General Science

  • Maths

  • Logical Reasoning

