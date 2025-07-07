Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025, Check INCET Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern Here

The Indian Navy has released the Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 for the INCET recruitment of over 1100 posts. It includes Chargeman, Draughtsman, Fireman, and others. The exam covers General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness. This article includes section-wise topics, exam patterns, and preparation strategies to help candidates prepare confidently and excel in the exam.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 7, 2025, 13:42 IST
Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern

Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025: The Indian Navy has released the official notification for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 1/2025 with 1100+ vacancies for multiple civilian posts. These include Chargeman, Scientific Assistant, Draughtsman, Fireman, Fire Engine Driver, Tradesman Mate, Pest Control Worker, Cook, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

The online application has been started from 05 July 2025 to 18 July 2025. In this article, candidates find the complete and updated Indian Navy INCET Syllabus 2025. This will help candidates understand the exam pattern and topics they need to study to prepare confidently and perform well in the exam.

Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Indian Navy has started the recruitment process through the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2025, offering 1100+ vacancies for various posts. If candidates are planning to build a rewarding career with the Indian Navy, it is important to go through all the details carefully and prepare thoroughly for the selection process.

Below is an overview of the Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 and exam details:

Recruitment Organization

Indian Navy

Post Names

Chargeman, Draughtsman, Tradesman Mate, and Others

Category

Syllabus

Total Vacancies

1100+

Exam Dates

To Be Announced

Selection Process

Written Exam, Physical Test, Medical Exam, Document Verification

Official Website

joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025

The Indian Navy conducts the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) to recruit candidates for various civilian posts. The exam mainly tests knowledge in four key areas: General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness. Candidates must understand the detailed syllabus to prepare well and boost chances of success.

Candidates will find the updated syllabus for different posts under the Indian Navy INCET 2025.

Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 for Chargeman and Scientific Assistant

The exam for Chargeman and Scientific Assistant has four sections. Check the section-wise Indian Navy Civilian syllabus:

Subject

Topic

General Intelligence

  • Semantic Analogy

  • Symbolic/Number Analogy

  • Figural Analogy

  • Semantic Classification

  • Symbolic/ Number Classification

  • Figural Classification

  • Semantic Series

  • Number Series

  • Figural Series

  • Problem Solving

  • Word Building

  • Coding & de-coding

  • Numerical Operations

  • symbolic Operations

  • Trends

  • Space Orientation

  • Space Visualization

  • Venn Diagrams

  • Drawing inferences

  • Punched hole/ pattern –folding & un-

  • folding Figural Pattern – folding and

  • completion Indexing

  • Address matching

  • Date & city matching

  • Classification of centre codes/ roll numbers

  • Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding

  • decoding and classification

  • Embedded Figures

  • Critical thinking

  • Emotional Intelligence

  • Social Intelligence

General Awareness

  • History

  • Culture

  • Geography

  • Economic Scene

  • General Polity

  • Scientific Research.

  • India and Neighboring countries

  • Environment

Quantitative Aptitude

  • Whole numbers

  • Decimals

  • Fractions

  • Percentage

  • Ratio & Proportion

  • Square roots

  • Averages

  • Interest

  • Profit and Loss &Discount

  • Partnership Business

  • Mixture and Allegation

  • Time and distance

  • Time & Work

  • Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds

  • Graphs of Linear Equations

  • Triangle and its various kinds of centers Congruence and similarity of triangles

  • Circle and its chords

  • Tangents & angles subtended by chords of a circle

  • common tangents to two or more circles Triangle

  • Quadrilaterals

  • Regular Polygons

  • Circle

  • Right Prism

  • Right Circular Cone

  • Right Circular Cylinder

  • Sphere

  • Hemispheres

  • Rectangular Parallelepiped

  • Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base

  • Trigonometric ratio

  • Degree and Radian Measures

  • Standard Identities Complementary

  • angles

  • Heights and Distances

  • Histogram

  • Frequency polygon

  • Bar diagram & Pie chart.

English Language

  • Basic English Grammar

  • Comprehension and Writing Ability

Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 for Fireman and Fire Engine Driver

Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus for Fireman and Fire Engine Driver exams include the following topics:

Subject 

Topics

General Intelligence

  • Semantic Analogy

  • Symbolic operations

  • Symbolic/ Number Analogy

  • Trends

  • Figural Analogy

  • Space Orientation

  • Semantic Classification

  • Venn Diagrams

  • Symbolic/ Number Classification
    Drawing inferences

  • Figural Classification

  • Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding

  • Semantic Series

  • Figural Pattern – folding and completion

  • Number Series

  • Embedded figures

  • Figural Series

  • Critical Thinking

  • Problem Solving

  • Emotional Intelligence

  • Word Building

  • Social Intelligence

  • Coding and de-coding

Quantitative Aptitude

  • Number Systems

  • Computation of Whole Number

  • Decimal and Fractions

  • Relationship between numbers

  • Percentages

  • Ratio and Proportion

  • Square roots

  • Averages,

  • Interest (Simple and Compound)

  • Profit and Loss, Discount

  • Partnership Business

  • Mixture and Allegation

  • Time and distance

  • Time and work

  • Algebra

  • Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary, surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.

  • Geometry

  • Triangle and its various kinds of centres

  • Congruence and similarity of triangles

  • Circle and its chords

  • Tangents Angles subtended by chords of a circle

  • Common tangents to two or more circles.

  • Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle,Right, Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square, Base

  • Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities etc.,

  • Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs, Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.

General Awareness

  • History

  • Culture

  • Geography

  • Economic Scene

  • General Policy

  • Scientific Research.

  • India and Neighboring countries

  • Environment

English 

  • Spot the Error

  • Fill in the Blanks

  • Synonyms/ Homonyms

  • Antonyms

  • Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words

  • Idioms & Phrases

  • One word substitution

  • Improvement of Sentences

  • Active/ Passive Voice of Verb

  • Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration

  • Shuffling of Sentence parts

  • Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

  • Cloze Passage

  • Comprehension Passage.

Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 for Draughtsman, Tradesman, Pest Control Worker, and Cook

Candidates can check the INCET Syllabus for Draughtsmen, Tradesmen, Pest Control Workers, and Cooks in the table below:

Subject

Topic

General Intelligence

  • Space visualization,

  • Problem-solving

  • Figure classification

  • Arithmetical number series

  • Non-verbal series

General Awareness

  • Environment

  • Current Events

  • Sports

  • History

  • Culture

  • Geography

  • Economic scene

  • General Polity

  • Indian Constitution

  • Scientific Researchments

Quantitative Aptitude

  • Number Systems

  • Computation of Whole Numbers

  • Decimals and Fractions

  • Fundamental arithmetical operations Percentages

  • Ratio and Proportion

  • Averages

  • Interest

  • Profit and Loss

  • Discount

  • Use of Tables

  • Graphs

  • Mensuration

  • Time and Distance

  • Ratio and Time

  • Time and Work,

English Language

  • Basics of English language

  • Vocabulary

  • Grammar

  • Sentence structure

  • Synonyms

  • Antonyms and its

  • correct usage

Indian Navy Civilian Exam Pattern 2025

The Indian Navy INCET 2025 exam is designed to test candidates across four key sections:

  • General Intelligence and Reasoning

  • Numerical Aptitude/Quantitative Ability

  • General English & Comprehension

  • General Awareness

Each section carries 25 marks. It marks the total exam score 100 marks. Below is the detailed Indian Navy Civilian Exam Pattern 2025:

Subject

Maximum Marks

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

Numerical Aptitude/Quantitative Ability

25

General English & Comprehension

25

General Awareness

25

Total

100

How to Prepare for Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025?

Candidates must stay focused on the latest Indian Navy Civilian syllabus 2025 and give extra attention to important subjects. Below are simple and effective preparation tips to help get started:

1. Understand the Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Begin by studying the complete INCET syllabus and the exam pattern in detail. Candidates should highlight the topics that carry more weight and understand the question format to know exactly what to expect on exam day.

2. Choose the Best Study Materials

Pick books and guides that experts recommend. Candidates should make sure these resources cover both basic concepts and advanced chapters to build a strong foundation.

3. Solve Previous Year Question Papers

Practice with past question papers regularly. This will help get familiar with the exam style and learn the common types of questions asked each year.

4. Make Short and Clear Notes

Candidates must create brief notes for every topic they study. These notes are perfect for quick revision, especially when they have limited time before the exam.


