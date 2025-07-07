Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025, Check INCET Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern Here

Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025: The Indian Navy has released the official notification for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 1/2025 with 1100+ vacancies for multiple civilian posts. These include Chargeman, Scientific Assistant, Draughtsman, Fireman, Fire Engine Driver, Tradesman Mate, Pest Control Worker, Cook, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).
The online application has been started from 05 July 2025 to 18 July 2025. In this article, candidates find the complete and updated Indian Navy INCET Syllabus 2025. This will help candidates understand the exam pattern and topics they need to study to prepare confidently and perform well in the exam.
Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 Overview
The Indian Navy has started the recruitment process through the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2025, offering 1100+ vacancies for various posts. If candidates are planning to build a rewarding career with the Indian Navy, it is important to go through all the details carefully and prepare thoroughly for the selection process.
Below is an overview of the Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 and exam details:
|
|
Recruitment Organization
|
Indian Navy
|
Post Names
|
Chargeman, Draughtsman, Tradesman Mate, and Others
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Total Vacancies
|
1100+
|
Exam Dates
|
To Be Announced
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Physical Test, Medical Exam, Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
joinindiannavy.gov.in
Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025
The Indian Navy conducts the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) to recruit candidates for various civilian posts. The exam mainly tests knowledge in four key areas: General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness. Candidates must understand the detailed syllabus to prepare well and boost chances of success.
Candidates will find the updated syllabus for different posts under the Indian Navy INCET 2025.
Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 for Chargeman and Scientific Assistant
The exam for Chargeman and Scientific Assistant has four sections. Check the section-wise Indian Navy Civilian syllabus:
|
Subject
|
Topic
|
General Intelligence
|
|
General Awareness
|
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
|
English Language
|
Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 for Fireman and Fire Engine Driver
Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus for Fireman and Fire Engine Driver exams include the following topics:
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Intelligence
|
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
|
General Awareness
|
|
English
|
Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 for Draughtsman, Tradesman, Pest Control Worker, and Cook
Candidates can check the INCET Syllabus for Draughtsmen, Tradesmen, Pest Control Workers, and Cooks in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Topic
|
General Intelligence
|
|
General Awareness
|
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
|
English Language
|
Indian Navy Civilian Exam Pattern 2025
The Indian Navy INCET 2025 exam is designed to test candidates across four key sections:
-
General Intelligence and Reasoning
-
Numerical Aptitude/Quantitative Ability
-
General English & Comprehension
-
General Awareness
Each section carries 25 marks. It marks the total exam score 100 marks. Below is the detailed Indian Navy Civilian Exam Pattern 2025:
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
25
|
Numerical Aptitude/Quantitative Ability
|
25
|
General English & Comprehension
|
25
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
Total
|
100
How to Prepare for Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025?
Candidates must stay focused on the latest Indian Navy Civilian syllabus 2025 and give extra attention to important subjects. Below are simple and effective preparation tips to help get started:
1. Understand the Syllabus and Exam Pattern
Begin by studying the complete INCET syllabus and the exam pattern in detail. Candidates should highlight the topics that carry more weight and understand the question format to know exactly what to expect on exam day.
2. Choose the Best Study Materials
Pick books and guides that experts recommend. Candidates should make sure these resources cover both basic concepts and advanced chapters to build a strong foundation.
3. Solve Previous Year Question Papers
Practice with past question papers regularly. This will help get familiar with the exam style and learn the common types of questions asked each year.
4. Make Short and Clear Notes
Candidates must create brief notes for every topic they study. These notes are perfect for quick revision, especially when they have limited time before the exam.
