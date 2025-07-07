Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025, Check INCET Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern Here

Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025: The Indian Navy has released the official notification for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 1/2025 with 1100+ vacancies for multiple civilian posts. These include Chargeman, Scientific Assistant, Draughtsman, Fireman, Fire Engine Driver, Tradesman Mate, Pest Control Worker, Cook, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The online application has been started from 05 July 2025 to 18 July 2025. In this article, candidates find the complete and updated Indian Navy INCET Syllabus 2025. This will help candidates understand the exam pattern and topics they need to study to prepare confidently and perform well in the exam. Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 Overview The Indian Navy has started the recruitment process through the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2025, offering 1100+ vacancies for various posts. If candidates are planning to build a rewarding career with the Indian Navy, it is important to go through all the details carefully and prepare thoroughly for the selection process.

Below is an overview of the Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 and exam details: Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 Overview Recruitment Organization Indian Navy Post Names Chargeman, Draughtsman, Tradesman Mate, and Others Category Syllabus Total Vacancies 1100+ Exam Dates To Be Announced Selection Process Written Exam, Physical Test, Medical Exam, Document Verification Official Website joinindiannavy.gov.in Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 The Indian Navy conducts the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) to recruit candidates for various civilian posts. The exam mainly tests knowledge in four key areas: General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness. Candidates must understand the detailed syllabus to prepare well and boost chances of success.

Candidates will find the updated syllabus for different posts under the Indian Navy INCET 2025. Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 for Chargeman and Scientific Assistant The exam for Chargeman and Scientific Assistant has four sections. Check the section-wise Indian Navy Civilian syllabus: Subject Topic General Intelligence Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification

Symbolic/ Number Classification

Figural Classification

Semantic Series

Number Series

Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding & de-coding

Numerical Operations

symbolic Operations

Trends

Space Orientation

Space Visualization

Venn Diagrams

Drawing inferences

Punched hole/ pattern –folding & un-

folding Figural Pattern – folding and

completion Indexing

Address matching

Date & city matching

Classification of centre codes/ roll numbers

Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding

decoding and classification

Embedded Figures

Critical thinking

Emotional Intelligence

Social Intelligence General Awareness History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Polity

Scientific Research.

India and Neighboring countries

Environment Quantitative Aptitude Whole numbers

Decimals

Fractions

Percentage

Ratio & Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Interest

Profit and Loss &Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Allegation

Time and distance

Time & Work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds

Graphs of Linear Equations

Triangle and its various kinds of centers Congruence and similarity of triangles

Circle and its chords

Tangents & angles subtended by chords of a circle

common tangents to two or more circles Triangle

Quadrilaterals

Regular Polygons

Circle

Right Prism

Right Circular Cone

Right Circular Cylinder

Sphere

Hemispheres

Rectangular Parallelepiped

Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base

Trigonometric ratio

Degree and Radian Measures

Standard Identities Complementary

angles

Heights and Distances

Histogram

Frequency polygon

Bar diagram & Pie chart. English Language Basic English Grammar

Comprehension and Writing Ability

Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 for Fireman and Fire Engine Driver Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus for Fireman and Fire Engine Driver exams include the following topics: Subject Topics General Intelligence Semantic Analogy

Symbolic operations

Symbolic/ Number Analogy

Trends

Figural Analogy

Space Orientation

Semantic Classification

Venn Diagrams

Symbolic/ Number Classification

Drawing inferences

Figural Classification

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding

Semantic Series

Figural Pattern – folding and completion

Number Series

Embedded figures

Figural Series

Critical Thinking

Problem Solving

Emotional Intelligence

Word Building

Social Intelligence

Coding and de-coding Quantitative Aptitude Number Systems

Computation of Whole Number

Decimal and Fractions

Relationship between numbers

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages,

Interest (Simple and Compound)

Profit and Loss, Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Allegation

Time and distance

Time and work

Algebra

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary, surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.

Geometry

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Circle and its chords

Tangents Angles subtended by chords of a circle

Common tangents to two or more circles.

Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle,Right, Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square, Base

Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities etc.,

Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs, Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart. General Awareness History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Policy

Scientific Research.

India and Neighboring countries

Environment English Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/ Homonyms

Antonyms

Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words

Idioms & Phrases

One word substitution

Improvement of Sentences

Active/ Passive Voice of Verb

Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Cloze Passage

Comprehension Passage.

Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 for Draughtsman, Tradesman, Pest Control Worker, and Cook Candidates can check the INCET Syllabus for Draughtsmen, Tradesmen, Pest Control Workers, and Cooks in the table below: Subject Topic General Intelligence Space visualization,

Problem-solving

Figure classification

Arithmetical number series

Non-verbal series General Awareness Environment

Current Events

Sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economic scene

General Polity

Indian Constitution

Scientific Researchments Quantitative Aptitude Number Systems

Computation of Whole Numbers

Decimals and Fractions

Fundamental arithmetical operations Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Averages

Interest

Profit and Loss

Discount

Use of Tables

Graphs

Mensuration

Time and Distance

Ratio and Time

Time and Work, English Language Basics of English language

Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence structure

Synonyms

Antonyms and its

correct usage

Also Check: Indian Navy Eligibility Criteria 2025 Indian Navy Vacancy 2025 Indian Navy Civilian Exam Pattern 2025 The Indian Navy INCET 2025 exam is designed to test candidates across four key sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning

Numerical Aptitude/Quantitative Ability

General English & Comprehension

General Awareness Each section carries 25 marks. It marks the total exam score 100 marks. Below is the detailed Indian Navy Civilian Exam Pattern 2025: Subject Maximum Marks General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 Numerical Aptitude/Quantitative Ability 25 General English & Comprehension 25 General Awareness 25 Total 100 How to Prepare for Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025? Candidates must stay focused on the latest Indian Navy Civilian syllabus 2025 and give extra attention to important subjects. Below are simple and effective preparation tips to help get started:

1. Understand the Syllabus and Exam Pattern Begin by studying the complete INCET syllabus and the exam pattern in detail. Candidates should highlight the topics that carry more weight and understand the question format to know exactly what to expect on exam day. 2. Choose the Best Study Materials Pick books and guides that experts recommend. Candidates should make sure these resources cover both basic concepts and advanced chapters to build a strong foundation. 3. Solve Previous Year Question Papers Practice with past question papers regularly. This will help get familiar with the exam style and learn the common types of questions asked each year. 4. Make Short and Clear Notes Candidates must create brief notes for every topic they study. These notes are perfect for quick revision, especially when they have limited time before the exam.