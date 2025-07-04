Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Education, and Post Details Here

Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Indian Navy has announced the recruitment of 1100 civilian posts. Candidates need to know the Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 to apply.

Indian Navy Civilian application starts from 5 July 2025 and ends on 18 July 2025. The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age is 45 years, depending on the post. Candidates also need certain qualifications for each job. This article will explain the Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 in detail.

Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

Candidates must know the Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 before applying. Below is a table for the overview of Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment: