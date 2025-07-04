Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Education, and Post Details Here

Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Indian Navy has announced the recruitment of 1100 civilian posts. Candidates need to know the Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 to apply.
Indian Navy Civilian application starts from 5 July 2025 and ends on 18 July 2025. The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age is 45 years, depending on the post. Candidates also need certain qualifications for each job. This article will explain the Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 in detail.
Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview
Candidates must know the Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 before applying. Below is a table for the overview of Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment:
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Recruitment Body
|
Indian Navy
|
Post Name
|
Civilian
|
Total Posts
|
1100
|
Application Dates
|
5 July 2025 to 18 July 2025
|
Minimum Age
|
18 Years
|
Maximum Age
|
45 Years (varies by post)
|
Age Relaxation
|
As per Government Rules
|
Qualification Needed
|
10th, 12th, Diploma, Degree (varies by post)
Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025
The Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 has two main parts:
-
Age Limit
-
Educational Qualification
Candidates must be eligible as per both criteria to apply.
What Is the Age Limit for the Indian Navy Civilian?
The candidate's age must be between 18 and 45 years as on 18 July 2025. The age limits can be varied as per the posts. Check the Indian Navy Civilian age limit in the table below:
|
Post Name
|
Age Limit
|
Staff Nurse, Lady Health Visitor
|
18–45 Years
|
Chargeman (AW), Cameraman
|
18–30 Years
|
Pharmacist, Fire Engine Driver
|
18–27 Years
|
Fireman, Draughtsman
|
18–27 Years
|
All Other Posts
|
18–25 Years
The Indian Navy also gives age relaxation for some reserved categories as per rules.
Candidates are advised to always check the correct age on documents before applying under the Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025.
What Educational Qualifications Are Needed for the Indian Navy Civilian?
Candidates can check the required educational qualifications for the Indian Navy each post in the table below:
|
Post Name
|
Qualification Needed
|
Chargeman
|
B.Sc. or Diploma in Engineering
|
Fireman
|
12th Pass + Basic Fire Fighting Course
|
Fire Engine Driver
|
12th Pass + HMV License
|
Tradesman Mate
|
10th Pass + ITI Certificate
|
Pest Control Worker
|
10th Pass
|
Storekeeper
|
12th Pass + 1 Year Experience
|
Civilian Motor Driver
|
10th Pass + HMV/LMV License + 1 Year Experience
|
Pharmacist
|
12th (Science) + Diploma in Pharmacy + 2 Years Experience
|
Cameraman
|
2-Year Diploma in Printing + 5 Years Experience
|
Assistant Artist Retoucher
|
Diploma/Certificate in Art + 2 Years Experience
|
Draughtsman (Construction)
|
ITI in Draughtsman + AutoCAD Certificate
|
Bhandari
|
10th Pass + Swimming + 1 Year Experience as Cook
|
Lady Health Visitor
|
ANM Course + Special Training
|
Store Superintendent
|
Degree in PCM + Computer Knowledge + 1 Year Experience
|
Staff Nurse
|
10th Pass + Nursing Training Certificate
|
MTS
|
10th Pass + Trade Proficiency
Important Points about Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025
The following are the important points about the Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 that candidates should know:
-
Always check the age limit.
-
Make sure that they have the right qualification.
-
Keep your certificates ready.
-
Know the last date (18 July 2025).
-
Know that age relaxation is allowed for reserved categories.
If candidates are eligible, they can serve the nation through the Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025. These jobs are good for your career and give you respect and security.
