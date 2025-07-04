Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Education, and Post Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 explains who can apply for 1100 posts. It includes age limits from 18 to 45 years and different educational requirements for each role. Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria for Indian Navy Civilian recruitment, including age limit and educational qualification in this article.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 4, 2025, 13:34 IST
Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit and Education Details

Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Indian Navy has announced the recruitment of 1100 civilian posts. Candidates need to know the Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025  to apply.

Indian Navy Civilian application starts from 5 July 2025 and ends on 18 July 2025. The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age is 45 years, depending on the post. Candidates also need certain qualifications for each job. This article will explain the Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 in detail.

Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

Candidates must know the Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 before applying. Below is a table for the overview of Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment:

Detail

Information

Recruitment Body

Indian Navy

Post Name

Civilian

Total Posts

1100

Application Dates

5 July 2025 to 18 July 2025

Minimum Age

18 Years

Maximum Age

45 Years (varies by post)

Age Relaxation

As per Government Rules

Qualification Needed

10th, 12th, Diploma, Degree (varies by post)

Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025

The Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 has two main parts:

  • Age Limit

  • Educational Qualification

Candidates must be eligible as per both criteria to apply.

What Is the Age Limit for the Indian Navy Civilian?

The candidate's age must be between 18 and 45 years as on 18 July 2025. The age limits can be varied as per the posts. Check the Indian Navy Civilian age limit in the table below:

Post Name

Age Limit

Staff Nurse, Lady Health Visitor

18–45 Years

Chargeman (AW), Cameraman

18–30 Years

Pharmacist, Fire Engine Driver

18–27 Years

Fireman, Draughtsman

18–27 Years

All Other Posts

18–25 Years

The Indian Navy also gives age relaxation for some reserved categories as per rules.

Candidates are advised to always check the correct age on documents before applying under the Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025.

What Educational Qualifications Are Needed for the Indian Navy Civilian?

Candidates can check the required educational qualifications for the Indian Navy each post in the table below:

Post Name

Qualification Needed

Chargeman

B.Sc. or Diploma in Engineering

Fireman

12th Pass + Basic Fire Fighting Course

Fire Engine Driver

12th Pass + HMV License

Tradesman Mate

10th Pass + ITI Certificate

Pest Control Worker

10th Pass

Storekeeper

12th Pass + 1 Year Experience

Civilian Motor Driver

10th Pass + HMV/LMV License + 1 Year Experience

Pharmacist

12th (Science) + Diploma in Pharmacy + 2 Years Experience

Cameraman

2-Year Diploma in Printing + 5 Years Experience

Assistant Artist Retoucher

Diploma/Certificate in Art + 2 Years Experience

Draughtsman (Construction)

ITI in Draughtsman + AutoCAD Certificate

Bhandari

10th Pass + Swimming + 1 Year Experience as Cook

Lady Health Visitor

ANM Course + Special Training

Store Superintendent

Degree in PCM + Computer Knowledge + 1 Year Experience

Staff Nurse

10th Pass + Nursing Training Certificate

MTS

10th Pass + Trade Proficiency

Important Points about Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025

The following are the important points about the Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025 that candidates should know:

  • Always check the age limit.

  • Make sure that they have the right qualification.

  • Keep your certificates ready.

  • Know the last date (18 July 2025).

  • Know that age relaxation is allowed for reserved categories.

If candidates are eligible, they can serve the nation through the Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025. These jobs are good for your career and give you respect and security.


Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

FAQs

  • Can 10th pass students apply for Indian Navy Civilian Jobs?
    +
    Yes, for posts like Tradesman Mate, Pest Control Worker, MTS, Bhandari.
  • What is the age limit in Indian Navy Civilian Eligibility Criteria 2025?
    +
    The age limit is between 18 to 45 years, depending on the post.

