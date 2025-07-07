Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025: INCET Notification Released for 1100+ Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility and More

 Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025 PDF: The Indian Navy has released the notification for recruitment for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET-01/2025) for 1100+ Group B(NG) and Group C posts.  Check eligibility, application process, selection process and others. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 7, 2025, 09:52 IST
Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has released the notification for recruitment for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET-01/2025). Under the recruitment drive, more than 1100+ Group B(NG) and Group C posts are to be filled in different Commands. Out of 1100+ posts, 227 are available for Chargeman, 207 for Tradesman Mate, 176 for Storekeeper, 107 for Civilian Motor Driver and others.
Candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 18 July 2025 at the official website.
You can check all the details for the Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025 including eligibility, application fee, age limit, salary, selection process and others.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025 Notification

The detailed recruitment notification for Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025 is available on the official website. You can download the details notification pdf directly through the link given below

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF download Link

 Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025

More than 1100+ Group Bv(NG) and Group C posts are to be filled in different Commands including Chargeman, Tradesman Mate, Storekeeper, Civilian Motor Driver and others. You can check the details of the number of posts given below-

Name of Post Number of vacancies 
Chargeman  227
Fireman  90
Fire Engine Driver  14
Tradesman Mate  207
Pest Control Worker  53
Storekeeper  176
Civilian Motor Driver  117
Pharmacist  06
Cameraman  01
Assistant Artist Retoucher  02
Draughtsman (Construction)  02
Bhandari  01
Lady Health Visitor  01
Store Superintendent (Armament)  08
Staff Nurse  01
MTS (Menestrial)  09
Multi Tasking Staff MTS  185

Indian Navy Civilian 2025 Selection Process

Under the selection process, candidates will have to undergo posts wise various round of selection process including-

  • Written Examination.
  • Physical / Trade Test (If Applicable).
  • Document Verification.
  • Medical Examination.

How to Apply for Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.

  • Visit the website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in
  • Click on ‘Join Navy’ > ‘Ways to Join’> Civilians >INICET 01/2025
  • Fill out the Indian Navy Civilian Online Application Form 2025.
  • Upload the Required Documents.
  • Pay Application Fees.
  • Take the printout of the application form

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

