Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025: INCET Notification Released for 1100+ Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility and More

Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has released the notification for recruitment for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET-01/2025). Under the recruitment drive, more than 1100+ Group B(NG) and Group C posts are to be filled in different Commands. Out of 1100+ posts, 227 are available for Chargeman, 207 for Tradesman Mate, 176 for Storekeeper, 107 for Civilian Motor Driver and others.
Candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 18 July 2025 at the official website.
You can check all the details for the Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025 including eligibility, application fee, age limit, salary, selection process and others.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2025 Notification
The detailed recruitment notification for Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025 is available on the official website. You can download the details notification pdf directly through the link given below
Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025
More than 1100+ Group Bv(NG) and Group C posts are to be filled in different Commands including Chargeman, Tradesman Mate, Storekeeper, Civilian Motor Driver and others. You can check the details of the number of posts given below-
|Name of Post
|Number of vacancies
|Chargeman
|227
|Fireman
|90
|Fire Engine Driver
|14
|Tradesman Mate
|207
|Pest Control Worker
|53
|Storekeeper
|176
|Civilian Motor Driver
|117
|Pharmacist
|06
|Cameraman
|01
|Assistant Artist Retoucher
|02
|Draughtsman (Construction)
|02
|Bhandari
|01
|Lady Health Visitor
|01
|Store Superintendent (Armament)
|08
|Staff Nurse
|01
|MTS (Menestrial)
|09
|Multi Tasking Staff MTS
|185
Indian Navy Civilian 2025 Selection Process
Under the selection process, candidates will have to undergo posts wise various round of selection process including-
- Written Examination.
- Physical / Trade Test (If Applicable).
- Document Verification.
- Medical Examination.
How to Apply for Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.
- Visit the website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in
- Click on ‘Join Navy’ > ‘Ways to Join’> Civilians >INICET 01/2025
- Fill out the Indian Navy Civilian Online Application Form 2025.
- Upload the Required Documents.
- Pay Application Fees.
- Take the printout of the application form
