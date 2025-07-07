Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 Out for 1100 Posts, Check Eligibility and How to Apply

The Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 notification offers 1100 posts for various roles. Candidates aged 18 to 45 can apply online from 5 July to 18 July 2025 via the official website. This article explains eligibility criteria, post details, application fees, important dates, and steps for filling out the online form to secure a civilian role in the Indian Navy.

Jul 7, 2025, 10:26 IST
Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 Out for 1100 Posts
Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 Out for 1100 Posts

Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025: The Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 notification is out on the official website. The Indian Navy is offering 1100 vacancies for different posts. This is a good chance for those who want to work in the Indian Navy as civilians.

The Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 online form will start on 5 July 2025 and the last date to apply is 18 July 2025. Interested candidates must read all the details carefully before applying.

In this article, candidates will learn about the Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 posts, age limit, eligibility, fees, important dates, and how to fill the online form.

Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 Overview

The Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 offers 1100 posts for various roles. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:

Details

Information

Recruitment Name

Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025

Total Vacancies

1100 Posts

Online Apply Start Date

5 July 2025

Last Date to Apply

18 July 2025

Age Limit

18 to 45 Years

Application Fee

₹295 (General/EWS/OBC); ₹0 others

Payment Mode

Online (Card/Net Banking/Wallet)

Official Website

https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025

The Indian Navy has released 1100 vacancies for civilian posts on its official website. The following is the detailed list of posts for Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025:

Post Name

No. Of Post

Staff Nurse

01

Chargeman (Naval Aviation)

01

Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop)

08

Chargeman (Mechanic)

49

Chargeman (Ammunition and Explosive)

53

Chargeman (Electrical)

19

Chargeman (Electronics and Gyro)

05

Chargeman (Weapon Electronics)

05

Chargeman (Instrument)

02

Chargeman (Mechanical)

11

Chargeman (Heat Engine)

07

Chargeman (Mechanical Systems)

04

Chargeman (Metal)

21

Chargeman (Ship Building)

11

Chargeman (Millwright)

05

Chargeman (Auxiliary)

03

Chargeman (Ref & AC)

04

Chargeman (Mechatronics)

01

Chargeman (Civil Works)

03

Chargeman (Machine)

02

Chargeman (Planning, Production and Control)

13

Assistant Artist Retoucher

02

Pharmacist

06

Cameraman

01

Store Superintendent (Armament)

08

Fire Engine Driver

14

Fireman

07

Storekeeper/ Storekeeper (Armament)

176

Civilian Motor Driver Ordinary Grade

117

Tradesman Mate

207

Pest Control Worker

53

Bhandari

01

Lady Health Visitor

01

Multi Tasking Staff (Mininsterial)

94

Multi Tasking Staff (Non Industrial)/ Ward Sahaika

81

Multi Tasking Staff (Non Industrial)/ Dresser

02

Multi Tasking Staff (Non Industrial)/ Dhobi

04

Multi Tasking Staff (Non Industrial)/ Mali

06

Multi Tasking Staff (Non Industrial)/ Barber

04

Draughtsman (Construction)

02


 

How to Apply for Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025

Candidates who want to apply for the Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 can follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Indian Navy website.
Step 2: Click on the Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 online form link.
Step 3: Register yourself with your details.
Step 4: Fill in the complete application form carefully.
Step 5: Upload required documents, photo, and signature.
Step 6: Pay the application fee online.
Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout for future use.

Candidates must fill the Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 form before 18 July 2025. Late forms will not be accepted.

Who is Eligible For Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025?

Candidates must be between 18 to 45 years as on July 18, 2025 to apply for Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025.

Candidates should also check the official notification for the required education and experience for each post. Only eligible candidates should apply to avoid rejection.

Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 Selection Process

The selection process for Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 will be notified officially.  The following parts included in Indian Navy Civilian Selection Process:

  • Written Examination

  • Document Verification

  • Medical Test (for certain posts)

Candidates should start preparing early for the exam. Details about exam date and admit card will be shared on the official website.

The Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 offers a good chance to work for the Indian Navy in various posts. Candidates should read the notification carefully, check Indian Navy eligibility, and apply online before the last date. 


Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

FAQs

  • What is the age limit for Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025?
    +
    The age limit is 18 to 45 years.
  • What is the last date to apply for Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025?
    +
    The last date to apply online is 18 July 2025.

