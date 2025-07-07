Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 Out for 1100 Posts, Check Eligibility and How to Apply

Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025: The Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 notification is out on the official website. The Indian Navy is offering 1100 vacancies for different posts. This is a good chance for those who want to work in the Indian Navy as civilians.
The Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 online form will start on 5 July 2025 and the last date to apply is 18 July 2025. Interested candidates must read all the details carefully before applying.
In this article, candidates will learn about the Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 posts, age limit, eligibility, fees, important dates, and how to fill the online form.
Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 Overview
The Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 offers 1100 posts for various roles. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:
|
Details
|
Information
|
Recruitment Name
|
Total Vacancies
|
1100 Posts
|
Online Apply Start Date
|
5 July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
18 July 2025
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 45 Years
|
Application Fee
|
₹295 (General/EWS/OBC); ₹0 others
|
Payment Mode
|
Online (Card/Net Banking/Wallet)
|
Official Website
|
https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/
Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025
The Indian Navy has released 1100 vacancies for civilian posts on its official website. The following is the detailed list of posts for Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025:
|
Post Name
|
No. Of Post
|
Staff Nurse
|
01
|
Chargeman (Naval Aviation)
|
01
|
Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop)
|
08
|
Chargeman (Mechanic)
|
49
|
Chargeman (Ammunition and Explosive)
|
53
|
Chargeman (Electrical)
|
19
|
Chargeman (Electronics and Gyro)
|
05
|
Chargeman (Weapon Electronics)
|
05
|
Chargeman (Instrument)
|
02
|
Chargeman (Mechanical)
|
11
|
Chargeman (Heat Engine)
|
07
|
Chargeman (Mechanical Systems)
|
04
|
Chargeman (Metal)
|
21
|
Chargeman (Ship Building)
|
11
|
Chargeman (Millwright)
|
05
|
Chargeman (Auxiliary)
|
03
|
Chargeman (Ref & AC)
|
04
|
Chargeman (Mechatronics)
|
01
|
Chargeman (Civil Works)
|
03
|
Chargeman (Machine)
|
02
|
Chargeman (Planning, Production and Control)
|
13
|
Assistant Artist Retoucher
|
02
|
Pharmacist
|
06
|
Cameraman
|
01
|
Store Superintendent (Armament)
|
08
|
Fire Engine Driver
|
14
|
Fireman
|
07
|
Storekeeper/ Storekeeper (Armament)
|
176
|
Civilian Motor Driver Ordinary Grade
|
117
|
Tradesman Mate
|
207
|
Pest Control Worker
|
53
|
Bhandari
|
01
|
Lady Health Visitor
|
01
|
Multi Tasking Staff (Mininsterial)
|
94
|
Multi Tasking Staff (Non Industrial)/ Ward Sahaika
|
81
|
Multi Tasking Staff (Non Industrial)/ Dresser
|
02
|
Multi Tasking Staff (Non Industrial)/ Dhobi
|
04
|
Multi Tasking Staff (Non Industrial)/ Mali
|
06
|
Multi Tasking Staff (Non Industrial)/ Barber
|
04
|
Draughtsman (Construction)
|
02
How to Apply for Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025
Candidates who want to apply for the Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 can follow these easy steps:
Step 1: Visit the official Indian Navy website.
Step 2: Click on the Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 online form link.
Step 3: Register yourself with your details.
Step 4: Fill in the complete application form carefully.
Step 5: Upload required documents, photo, and signature.
Step 6: Pay the application fee online.
Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout for future use.
Candidates must fill the Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 form before 18 July 2025. Late forms will not be accepted.
Who is Eligible For Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025?
Candidates must be between 18 to 45 years as on July 18, 2025 to apply for Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025.
Candidates should also check the official notification for the required education and experience for each post. Only eligible candidates should apply to avoid rejection.
Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 Selection Process
The selection process for Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 will be notified officially. The following parts included in Indian Navy Civilian Selection Process:
-
Written Examination
-
Document Verification
-
Medical Test (for certain posts)
Candidates should start preparing early for the exam. Details about exam date and admit card will be shared on the official website.
The Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 offers a good chance to work for the Indian Navy in various posts. Candidates should read the notification carefully, check Indian Navy eligibility, and apply online before the last date.
