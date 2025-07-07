Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 Out for 1100 Posts, Check Eligibility and How to Apply

Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025: The Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 notification is out on the official website. The Indian Navy is offering 1100 vacancies for different posts. This is a good chance for those who want to work in the Indian Navy as civilians.

The Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 online form will start on 5 July 2025 and the last date to apply is 18 July 2025. Interested candidates must read all the details carefully before applying.

In this article, candidates will learn about the Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 posts, age limit, eligibility, fees, important dates, and how to fill the online form.

Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 Overview

The Indian Navy Civilian Vacancy 2025 offers 1100 posts for various roles. Candidates can check the overview in the table below: