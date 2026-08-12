CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 250 Posts at iob.bank.in; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 11:12 IST

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026: The Indian Overseas Bank has released the notification for the recruitment of Local Bank Officer 2026-27 on 07 August on its official website iob.bank.in. Interested candidates can apply between 08 August to 24 August 2026 for 250 LBO posts. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, application link, application fee, and other details.

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 250 Posts at iob.bank.in; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 250 Posts at iob.bank.in; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points

  • Indian Overseas Bank announced 250 Local Bank Officer (LBO) vacancies.
  • Apply online for IOB LBO posts from August 8 to August 24, 2026.
  • Applicants need a Degree (Graduation) and must be between 20-30 years old.

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026: The Indian Overseas Bank has invited applications from the eligible candidates for recruitment against 250 vacancies for Local Bank Officers in JMGS - I. The vacancies are announced for a total of four states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The candidates can apply between 08 August to 24 August by visiting the official website at iob.bank.in. To be considered eligible, the candidates must hold a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India. The candidate must be between the ages of 20 to 30 years with age relaxations prescribed for reserved category candidates.

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The IOB has rolled out 250 vacancy notification for the recruitment of Local Bank Officers across four states. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Authority

Indian Overseas Bank

Post Name

Local Bank Officer (LBO)

Advertisement No.

HRDD/RECT/02/2026-27

No. of Posts

250

Notification Release Date

07 August 2026

Registration Dates

08 August to 24 August 2026

Official Website

iob.bank.in

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Notification 2026

The candidates should download the LBO notification 2026 and read it carefully before proceeding to apply. The notification contains all the important information regarding the recruitment such as eligibility criteria, pay structure, application process, and other details.

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Notification 2026

Download Link

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The interested and eligible candidates for the LBO recruitment can apply through the direct link provided here. Enter your login credentials or complete the registration to fill the application form.

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026

Apply Link

Steps to Apply for Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026

To apply for Indian Overseas Bank LBO recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website at iob.bank.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the Careers section on the top of the page.

  • Click on the Apply Online given for “Recruitment of Local Bank Officers 2026-27”.

  • Now click on the “Login for already Registered Candidates” button.

  • Enter your registration number, password, and security code.

  • Click on the Submit button.

  • Fill the application form with all the required information accurately.

  • Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee as per your category.

  • Review the form before final submission.

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Application Fee 2026

The candidates have to pay the application fee in online mode only through internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, Payment wallets, etc. The category-wise application fee is outlined below:

Category

Application Fee

SC/ ST/ PwBD (Only Intimation charges)

Rs.175/-

GEN/ EWS/ OBC 

Rs.850/-

Also Check: SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 9766 Posts

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 11:12 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News