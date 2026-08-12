Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 250 Posts at iob.bank.in; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026: The Indian Overseas Bank has invited applications from the eligible candidates for recruitment against 250 vacancies for Local Bank Officers in JMGS - I. The vacancies are announced for a total of four states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The candidates can apply between 08 August to 24 August by visiting the official website at iob.bank.in. To be considered eligible, the candidates must hold a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India. The candidate must be between the ages of 20 to 30 years with age relaxations prescribed for reserved category candidates.

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The IOB has rolled out 250 vacancy notification for the recruitment of Local Bank Officers across four states. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: