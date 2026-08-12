Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 250 Posts at iob.bank.in; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026: The Indian Overseas Bank has released the notification for the recruitment of Local Bank Officer 2026-27 on 07 August on its official website iob.bank.in. Interested candidates can apply between 08 August to 24 August 2026 for 250 LBO posts. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, application link, application fee, and other details.
Key Points
- Indian Overseas Bank announced 250 Local Bank Officer (LBO) vacancies.
- Apply online for IOB LBO posts from August 8 to August 24, 2026.
- Applicants need a Degree (Graduation) and must be between 20-30 years old.
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026: The Indian Overseas Bank has invited applications from the eligible candidates for recruitment against 250 vacancies for Local Bank Officers in JMGS - I. The vacancies are announced for a total of four states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The candidates can apply between 08 August to 24 August by visiting the official website at iob.bank.in. To be considered eligible, the candidates must hold a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India. The candidate must be between the ages of 20 to 30 years with age relaxations prescribed for reserved category candidates.
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The IOB has rolled out 250 vacancy notification for the recruitment of Local Bank Officers across four states. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Indian Overseas Bank
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Post Name
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Local Bank Officer (LBO)
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Advertisement No.
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HRDD/RECT/02/2026-27
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No. of Posts
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250
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Notification Release Date
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07 August 2026
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Registration Dates
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08 August to 24 August 2026
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Official Website
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iob.bank.in
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Notification 2026
The candidates should download the LBO notification 2026 and read it carefully before proceeding to apply. The notification contains all the important information regarding the recruitment such as eligibility criteria, pay structure, application process, and other details.
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Indian Overseas Bank LBO Notification 2026
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The interested and eligible candidates for the LBO recruitment can apply through the direct link provided here. Enter your login credentials or complete the registration to fill the application form.
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Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2026
To apply for Indian Overseas Bank LBO recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at iob.bank.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Careers section on the top of the page.
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Click on the Apply Online given for “Recruitment of Local Bank Officers 2026-27”.
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Now click on the “Login for already Registered Candidates” button.
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Enter your registration number, password, and security code.
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Click on the Submit button.
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Fill the application form with all the required information accurately.
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Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as per your category.
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Review the form before final submission.
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Application Fee 2026
The candidates have to pay the application fee in online mode only through internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, Payment wallets, etc. The category-wise application fee is outlined below:
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Category
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Application Fee
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SC/ ST/ PwBD (Only Intimation charges)
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Rs.175/-
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GEN/ EWS/ OBC
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Rs.850/-
Also Check: SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 9766 Posts
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.