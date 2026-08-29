Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, located in Kolkata, accepts admission to MBBS seats based on NEET scores. The expected Round 2 admission relies on the opening and closing ranks, which stand at 1013 to 4137 for the general category. While the official Round 2 ranks will be released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), candidates can check the previous year trends to estimate seat options accurately. Candidates can also find year-wise opening and closing ranks provided during the Round 2 admission. This will help evaluate the seat options throughout the year for admission to MBBS seats under All India Quota at the Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research. Check the expected and previous year tables shared below. Check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

IPGME&R Expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Check the expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. For admission to Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, MBBS seats under All India Quota, candidates should have acquired ranks within the range of 1013 to 99309 (all categories). While for general category admission will open at 1013 and close at 4137. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 1013 - 3783 3369 - 4137 OBC 3243 - 4827 4959 - 6987 EWS 4591 - 5769 4985 - 5991 SC 1323 - 34529 27127 - 42383 ST 42427 - 59377 53055 - 99309 IPGME&R NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can find last year opening and closing ranks during the Round 2 admission to compare and estimate the expected ranks. Last year admission closed at 4137 for general category.

Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 2586 4137 OBC 4663 6987 EWS 4815 4815 SC 1321 42383 ST 99309 99309 IPGME&R NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can find NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. As per 2024 admission data, the seats opened and closed at 3784 rank offering one seat for the general category. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 3784 3784 EWS 3935 5990 OBC 4756 4940 SC 34530 34530 ST 59377 78128 IPGME&R Expected NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research under All India Quota. The admission opened at 4827 and closed at 5216 rank for general category.