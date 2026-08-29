Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. Candidates aiming for admission can expect seat allocation between 1013 and 99309 for all categories. The article also contains previous year trends of the second phase of admission to calculate and assess the seat options.
Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, located in Kolkata, accepts admission to MBBS seats based on NEET scores. The expected Round 2 admission relies on the opening and closing ranks, which stand at 1013 to 4137 for the general category. While the official Round 2 ranks will be released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), candidates can check the previous year trends to estimate seat options accurately.
Candidates can also find year-wise opening and closing ranks provided during the Round 2 admission. This will help evaluate the seat options throughout the year for admission to MBBS seats under All India Quota at the Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research. Check the expected and previous year tables shared below.
Check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
IPGME&R Expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. For admission to Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, MBBS seats under All India Quota, candidates should have acquired ranks within the range of 1013 to 99309 (all categories). While for general category admission will open at 1013 and close at 4137.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1013 - 3783
|
3369 - 4137
|
OBC
|
3243 - 4827
|
4959 - 6987
|
EWS
|
4591 - 5769
|
4985 - 5991
|
SC
|
1323 - 34529
|
27127 - 42383
|
ST
|
42427 - 59377
|
53055 - 99309
IPGME&R NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find last year opening and closing ranks during the Round 2 admission to compare and estimate the expected ranks. Last year admission closed at 4137 for general category.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
2586
|
4137
|
OBC
|
4663
|
6987
|
EWS
|
4815
|
4815
|
SC
|
1321
|
42383
|
ST
|
99309
|
99309
IPGME&R NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. As per 2024 admission data, the seats opened and closed at 3784 rank offering one seat for the general category.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3784
|
3784
|
EWS
|
3935
|
5990
|
OBC
|
4756
|
4940
|
SC
|
34530
|
34530
|
ST
|
59377
|
78128
IPGME&R Expected NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research under All India Quota. The admission opened at 4827 and closed at 5216 rank for general category.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OBC
|
4827
|
5216
|
EWS
|
5770
|
5906
|
SC
|
30177
|
30177
IPGME&R NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Aspirants can find NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The Round 1 admission opened at 1012 rank and closed around 3368 for general category.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1012
|
3368
|
OBC
|
3242
|
4958
|
EWS
|
4590
|
4983
|
SC
|
19200
|
27126
|
ST
|
42425
|
53054
Also check: Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.