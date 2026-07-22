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IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Download Complete Subject-wise Syllabus PDF Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 17:51 IST

IOCL is recruiting for over 3000 vacancies across various refineries in India. Interested candidates must check the complete subject-wise syllabus, along with latest exam pattern in this article.

IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Download Complete Subject-wise Syllabus PDF Here
IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Download Complete Subject-wise Syllabus PDF Here

IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a recruitment notification for over 3,000 vacancies across various refineries, including Mathura, Gujarat, Panipat, Paradip, and Bongaigon. Candidates who are applying for this recruitment must know the IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026 to prepare well for the written exam. The exam checks candidates on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude, and general knowledge. Knowing the full syllabus helps candidates understand which topics carry more weight and plan their study accordingly. 

IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026

The IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026 covers four main subjects. General Aptitude and Reasoning includes topics like analogy, coding-decoding, and logical reasoning. General English tests grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. Numerical Aptitude covers basic mathematics such as ratio, percentage, time and work, and simple calculations. General Knowledge includes current affairs, static GK, and questions related to the petroleum sector. Candidates should focus on all four sections equally, as each carries importance in the written exam and helps improve overall performance.

Check: Download IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026 PDF

IOCL Apprentice Exam Pattern 2026

The IOCL Apprentice Exam 2026 will be conducted in MCQ (objective type) format. The written test carries 100 marks with 100 questions, and candidates get 120 minutes to complete it. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, and there is no negative marking. Candidates must score at least 40% marks (35% for SC/ST) to qualify.

Particulars 

Details 

Mode of Exam 

Objective Type (MCQs)

Total Questions

100

Total Marks 

100

Duration 

120 mins

Negative Marking 

No

Qualifying Marks 

40% UR & 35% SC/ST

IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Subject-Wise Topics

Interested candidates must check the subject-wise detailed topics in the table provided here to understand the syllabus and identify the importance of topics:

Subject 

Topics

General Aptitude and Reasoning

Analogy, coding-decoding, blood relations

Series completion, direction sense

Logical reasoning, puzzles

Statement and conclusion

General English

Grammar (tenses, articles, prepositions)

Vocabulary, synonyms, antonyms

Reading comprehension

Sentence correction, fill in the blanks

Numerical Aptitude

Number system, ratio and proportion

Percentage, profit and loss

Time and work, time and distance

Simple and compound interest

General Knowledge

Current affairs (national and international)

Static GK (history, geography, polity)

Petroleum and energy sector updates

Science and technology in news

Trade Specific: Electronics and Instrumentation 

Digital Electronics

Analog Electronics

Control Systems and Process Control

Signals & Systems

Communications

Basics of Circuits and Theorems

Measurement Systems

Analytical, Optical, and Biomedical Instrumentation

Electrical and Electronic Measurements

Chemical Engineering 

Electrochemistry

Photochemistry

Atoms and Molecules

Stereochemistry

Reaction Dynamics

Chemical Processes

Organic Reactions

Electrical Engineering 

Electrical Machines

Power Electronics & Drives

Power System Protection

Network Analysis

Power System

Electromagnetic Theory

Instrumentation & Control

Electronics & Communication 

Engineering Mathematics

Electromagnetics

Electronic Devices

Control Systems

Digital Communications

Networks & Communications

IOCL Apprentice Preparation Tips 2026

Candidates should follow these preparation tips for the upcoming IOCL Apprentice exam 2026: 

  • Must check the syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before starting preparation

  • Make a study timetable and give equal time to all the subjects

  • Practice previous years' question papers and mock tests regularly

  • Read newspapers daily to stay updated on current affairs and petroleum sector news

  • Revise basic mathematics formulas and reasoning tricks for quick solving

  • Improve English grammar and vocabulary through daily practice

  • Take daily mock tests to improve speed and accuracy

  • Focus on weak areas identified during practice tests

  • Stay consistent with revision in the last few weeks before the exam

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 17:51 IST

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