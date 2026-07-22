IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Download Complete Subject-wise Syllabus PDF Here

IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a recruitment notification for over 3,000 vacancies across various refineries, including Mathura, Gujarat, Panipat, Paradip, and Bongaigon. Candidates who are applying for this recruitment must know the IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026 to prepare well for the written exam. The exam checks candidates on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude, and general knowledge. Knowing the full syllabus helps candidates understand which topics carry more weight and plan their study accordingly.

IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026

The IOCL Apprentice Syllabus 2026 covers four main subjects. General Aptitude and Reasoning includes topics like analogy, coding-decoding, and logical reasoning. General English tests grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. Numerical Aptitude covers basic mathematics such as ratio, percentage, time and work, and simple calculations. General Knowledge includes current affairs, static GK, and questions related to the petroleum sector. Candidates should focus on all four sections equally, as each carries importance in the written exam and helps improve overall performance.