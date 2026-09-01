ISC Class 12 Physics Specimen Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam
Download the official ISC Class 12 Physics Specimen Paper 2026-27 PDF released by CISCE. Strengthen your exam preparation with Physics sample papers and understand the latest ISC exam pattern, marking scheme, and key topics for the 2027 board exams.
ISC Class 12th Physics Specimen Paper 2026-27: The board has made available sample papers on the official website for Class 12th. Physics is an important and major subject to be evaluated for students preparing for the Final Board Exams for 2026-27 academic year. Physics requires strong concepts and basic understanding of formula and numerical problems, and the ISC Physics Specimen Paper 2027 plays an important role in helping students prepare effectively for the exam
The board releases these specimen papers every year for students to familiarise them with the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions asked in the final 2027 board exam. By solving the official sample paper, students will strengthen their problem-solving skills, improve speed, and build up their overall confidence. In this article, students can download the ISC Physics Specimen Paper 2027 PDF and check key highlights and benefits.
Check: ISC Class 12 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download All Subject-Wise PDFs
ISC Class 12 Physics Specimen Paper 2027: Key Highlights
Students appearing for the ISC Class 12 Physics Exam 2027. Check the table below for more details about the exam pattern and important information.
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Category
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Exam Name
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ISC Class 12 Physics
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Academic Session
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2026–27
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Exam Date
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To be announced
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Paper Type
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Theory
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Total Marks
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70 Marks (Practicals: 30 Marks)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Official Website
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cisce.org
ISC Class 12 Physics Specimen Paper 2027
|SECTION A– 14 MARKS
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Question 1
(A) In questions (i) to (vii), choose the correct alternative (a), (b), (c) or (d) for each of the questions given below.
If V is electric potential and E is electric field intensity, we can infer that:
(ii) Select the odd one out from the following options.
(iii) In Figure 2 below, CD is an infinitely long and straight metallic wire carrying a current I. Point P is at a perpendicular distance 𝑟 from it.
Which combination of I and r gives maximum magnetic field at point P, pointing into the plane of the paper?
(iv) Match the entriesin Column I with those in Column II.
(a) 1-C, 2-D, 3-A, 4-B
(v) Identify the phenomena that occur when a P-N junction diode is forward biased.
(vi) In an astronomical telescope of refracting type,
(vii) Given below are two statements marked, Assertion and Reason. Read the two statements and choose the correct option.
(B) Answer the following questions briefly:
(i) Two point charges Q1 and Q2, separated by a distance, are such that there is no neutral point (where electric field is zero) in their vicinity. What is the relation between Q1 and Q2?
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SECTION B – 14 MARKS
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Question 2
(i) A negatively charged thundercloud above the earth’s surface may be perceived as a parallel plate capacitor. (Refer to the image below.) The lower plate of the capacitor is the Earth’s surface, and the upper plate is the base of the thundercloud. The area of the base of the thundercloud = 4·5 × 108m2 , distance of thundercloud base from the earth’s surface = 4425m. Calculate the capacitance of this capacitor.
OR
(ii) A tiny bird carrying a charge of q = 8 × 10-17C dives vertically down towards a large positively charged metallic plate kept on a table in a horizontal position. What should be the surface charge density (σ) of the plate so that the bird stops in its flight, close to the plate? (Mass of the bird = 50g)
Question 3
Draw a labelled diagram of an arrangement used in Physics laboratory to compare emfs of two given cells X and Y.
Question 4
(i) According to Ohm’s law, V = IR, so if potential difference (V) between the two ends of a conductor is varied, will its resistance (R) change? Explain your answer in brief. (Understand)
OR
(ii) Heating power developed in a resistor R is given by P = 𝑉2/𝑅. It implies that power P ∝1/𝑅 i.e., power varies inversely with R. Heating power developed in a resistor R is also given by P = I2R. It implies that power P ∝ 𝑅 i.e., power varies directly with R. Under what conditions, are the above-mentioned statements valid?
Question 5
Explain why a blue coloured spark appears in a switch contact when a circuit containing a load like a heater, geyser or an electric iron is switched off.
Question 6
There are seven types of electromagnetic waves having different frequency ranges. Arrange them in the increasing order of their frequencies.
Question 7
(i) Why the current flowing is extremely small during reverse biasing of a junction diode?
(ii) Extrinsic semiconductors are neither good nor bad conductors of electricity. Why are they still considered useful?
Question 8
Two particles A and B of masses mA and mB have de Broglie wavelength 𝜆𝐴 and 𝜆𝐵. If 𝜆𝐴 = 2 𝜆𝐵, compare their kinetic energies.
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To download complete Question Paper PDF along with marking scheme for ICSE Class 10 physics Specimen Paper 2027 for board exams. Students can tap on the link below and get the PDF for free to download and start their prepration in advance to score good grades in 2027 board exams.
DOWNLOAD: ISC Class 12 Physics Specimen Paper 2027 PDF
How to Download ISC 12 Maths Specimen Paper 2027
Students can click on the given link below to download the ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026:
- Visit to the official CISCE website at cisce.org.
- On the homepage, click “Examinations” or “Publications / Specimen Papers”.
- Look for “Specimen Papers 2027” or the “Class XII” section.
- Find “Mathematics Class 12 (Specimen Paper)” in the list.
- Click the paper title or the PDF download icon.
- The specimen paper will open in a new tab, click the download link and save as to save it.
- Open the saved PDF to check formatting and print if needed.
Also Check: ISC Class 12 Maths Specimen Paper 2026-27: Download PDF
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