ISC Class 12 Physics Specimen Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam

Question 1 (A) In questions (i) to (vii), choose the correct alternative (a), (b), (c) or (d) for each of the questions given below.

(i) A point charge −Q and three points A, B and C are shown in Figure 1 below. If V is electric potential and E is electric field intensity, we can infer that:

(a) E A > E B > E C

(b) E A < E B < E C

(c) V A < V C < V B

(d) V A > V C > V B (ii) Select the odd one out from the following options.

(a) Iron

(b) Nickel

(c) Cobalt

(d) Platinum (iii) In Figure 2 below, CD is an infinitely long and straight metallic wire carrying a current I. Point P is at a perpendicular distance 𝑟 from it. Which combination of I and r gives maximum magnetic field at point P, pointing into the plane of the paper?

(a) I = 4A towards C, with r = 0·500 m

(b) I = 4A towards D, with r = 0·250 m

(c) I = 8A towards C, with r = 0·125 m

(d) I = 8A towards C, with r = 0·050 m (iv) Match the entriesin Column I with those in Column II. (a) 1-C, 2-D, 3-A, 4-B

(b) 1-B, 2-D, 3-C, 4-A

(c) 1-C, 2-A, 3-B, 4-D

(d) 1-A, 2-B, 3-D, 4-C (v) Identify the phenomena that occur when a P-N junction diode is forward biased.

(P) The width of the depletion layer decreases.

(Q) The height of the potential barrier is lowered.

(R) The effective resistance of the diode increases significantly.

(S) The reverse current flows mainly due to the diffusion of majority

charge carriers.

(a) Both (P) and (Q)

(b) Both (R) and (S)

(c) Both (P) and (S)

(d) Both (Q) and (R) (vi) In an astronomical telescope of refracting type,

(a) Objective lens has smaller focal length, and eyepiece lens has greater focal length.

(b) Objective lens has greater focal length, and eyepiece lens has smaller focal length.

(c) Both objective lens and eyepiece lens have large focal length.

(d) Both objective lens and eyepiece lens have small focal length. (vii) Given below are two statements marked, Assertion and Reason. Read the two statements and choose the correct option.

Assertion: The focal length of a convex mirror will increase, if the mirror is placed in water.

Reason: The focal length of a convex mirror is equal to half its radius of curvature.

(a) Both Assertion and Reason are true, and Reason is the correct explanation for Assertion.

(b) Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion.

(c) Assertion is true and Reason is false.

(d) Assertion is false and Reason is true. (B) Answer the following questions briefly: (i) Two point charges Q1 and Q2, separated by a distance, are such that there is no neutral point (where electric field is zero) in their vicinity. What is the relation between Q1 and Q2?

(ii) Compare resistance of an ideal voltmeter with that of an ideal ammeter.

(iii) How can the focal length of a given convex lens be measured in Physics laboratory using only a metre scale?

(iv) What is the difference between a moving metallic ball colliding with another ball in motion and a photon colliding with an electron?

(v) When can a gamma ray photon produce a proton and an antiproton pair?

(vi) Explain why resistance of a semiconductor material decreases when its temperature is increased.

(vii) Fill in the blank with an appropriate term from the bracket.

When a light wave travels from one medium to another, its ________ (amplitude, wavelength, frequency, speed) remains unaltered.