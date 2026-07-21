SECTION A Constitution and Government

1. Forms of Government Totalitarian and Authoritarian States, Liberal Democratic State, Unitary and Federal States, Parliamentary and Presidential forms of government. Meaning and features of Totalitarian State, Authoritarian State and Liberal Democratic State. Comparison between Totalitarian and Authoritarian States. Meaning and features of Britain as a Unitary state and USA as a Federal States. Comparison between Britain as a unitary state and USA as a federal state. Meaning and features of Parliamentary form of government in India and Presidential form of government in the USA. Comparison between Parliamentary government in India and Presidential form of government in the USA. 2. Constitution Meaning; kinds of Constitutions: Written and Unwritten, Rigid and Flexible: merits and demerits. Amending procedures.3 Meaning; Kinds: Written and Unwritten, Rigid and Flexible: merits and demerits of each. Amending procedures of the Constitutions of U.K., U.S.A and India. 3. Franchise and Representation Universal Adult Franchise; Representation; Political Parties; Party System. Universal Adult Franchise - meaning, reasons for widespread acceptance. Representation: Methods First Past the Post System – meaning only.

Proportional Representation -meaning only. Political Parties – meaning. Kinds – Single party, Bi-party, Multi-party system – meaning and merits only.

Organs of the Government

4. The Legislature Legislature; The legislature in India and U.S.A. - a comparative study. Meaning of Legislature. The legislatures in India and U.S.A.- Composition (strength, method of election and tenure) and functions: legislative, constituent, executive (ways in which the legislature controls the executive), judicial, electoral and financial. Composition and powers of the House of Representatives and the Senate, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha (including special powers). Unique powers of the Senate, why is the Senate considered the world’s most powerful second chamber? Comparison of the Rajya Sabha and the U.S. Senate; Lok Sabha with the U.S. House of Representatives. 5. The Executive Difference between the Political Executive and the Permanent Executive. Political Executive in India and U.S.A. - a comparative study. Meaning of the Executive. Difference between the Political and Permanent Executive in India. Political executive in India: Indian President - legislative, executive, emergency and discretionary powers. Powers of the Indian Prime Minister - link between Cabinet and President, formation of Council of Ministers, Chairman of the Cabinet, Leader of Parliament and the Leader of the nation. Political executive in the USA: USA President - executive and legislative powers Comparison of Executive in India and USA: Method of Election, Type of executive, Relation with legislature, Relation with cabinet and Role in financial matters 6. The Judiciary Meaning of Judiciary. Conditions of Independence of Judiciary. Judiciary in India and U.S.A. - a comparative study. Judicial Review. Meaning of judiciary; conditions of independence of judiciary The Judiciary in India and U.S.A. – composition (strength and tenure only) and powers of Indian Supreme Court (original, appellate and advisory jurisdiction) and American Supreme Court (original and appellate jurisdiction only). Judicial Review – meaning, principles (maxims). Comparative study of Indian and US Supreme Courts