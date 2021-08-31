JEE Main 2021 Session 4 (Day 3): Paper Analysis, Students' Reaction, Answer Key, Expected Cut Off and Latest Updates

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Day 3 Paper has been conducted successfully today. Check subject-wise JEE paper analysis here along with student reaction and expected cut off.

NTA has successfully concluded the JEE Main 2021 exam on August 31. The B.E, B.Tech examination was conducted in two shifts. After the conclusion of the second shift (afternoon shift) students shared their reactions on the difficulty level of the paper. Check complete exam analysis here along with student reactions, question paper review and expected cut off.

Detailed subject-wise JEE Main paper analysis (Session 4, 31st August)

JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis: Mathematics

→ Students found the Mathematics part of moderate level.

→ Some questions involved lengthy calculations.

→ Paper included 7 to 8 questions from Calculus, 4 to 5 questions from Algebra, 3-4 questions from Coordinate Geometry and 3 to 4 questions from Vectors and 3D.

JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis: Physics

→ Physics paper was also of moderate level.

→ Numerical type questions were more in numbers than theoretical questions.

→ Students found 1 to 2 numerical questions unsolvable.

→ There were 2 questions from Optics, about 5 questions from Mechanics, 2 to 3 questions from Thermodynamics, and 2 questions from Semiconductors.

JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis: Chemistry

→ Chemistry section was of easy to moderate level.

→ The questions from photoelectric effect were confusing.

→ Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT.

→ Majority of questions in the numerical value-based section were from Physical Chemistry.

JEE Main 2021 Answer key for Session 4

Candidates will be able to check the JEE Main answer key 2021 from the official website. With the help of the JEE Main answer key, the candidates can calculate their expected score before the announcement of JEE Main Result 2021 (for 4th attempt).

Steps to download the JEE Main 2021 Answer Key:

→ Log in with the help of your JEE Main application number and date of birth/password.

→ Click on the "Download/Challenge answer key" link.

→ The IDs of the correct answers will be displayed along with the options to challenge the JEE Main 2021 answer key.

→ Take a printout of the same.

→ Match the IDs with the downloaded JEE Mains 2021 question paper available in your account.

The next NTA JEE Main 2021 exam for B.E/ B.Tech or Paper 1 will be held on September 1 and 2.