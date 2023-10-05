How To Score 250+ In JEE Main 2024: Know Syllabus, Strategy, And Subject-wise weightage Here

How To Score 250+ In JEE Main 2024: The NTA announced the dates of the JEE Main examination recently. The examination is going to take place between January 24 to February 1 and April 1 to 15. With only a few months left, students need a solid plan to study for the exams. This article might help you score 250+ in the examination as it focuses on study plans, syllabus weightage, and books to refer to.

How To Score 250+ In JEE Main 2024:The Joint Entrance Examination - Main(JEE Main), formerly known as the All India Engineering Entrance Examination(AIEEE), is an Indian computer-based test conducted to help candidates determine admission to several technical undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning at universities across India. The NTA announced the JEE Main 2024 examination is going to take place between January 24 to February 1 and April 1 to 15.

Considered one of the most competitive entrance examinations, there are almost 8 Lakh students all over the country who apply for JEE Main. So, scoring 250+ in such a competitive examination takes a lot of effort and hard work. In this article, we will be discussing tips, strategies, and question patterns to help the appearing candidates prepare better for the examination.

What Is JEE Main And Why Is It Important?

JEE Main is a Computer-based test conducted by the National Testing Agency to help applicants enroll in undergraduate engineering programs at prestigious Indian engineering schools including the NITs.

If you wish to pursue a profession in engineering, you need to be familiar with the JEE test's significance and background information. The JEE Exam format and difficulty level have altered significantly since the exam's commencement. Thousands of people sign up for and take this exam each year to gain admission to their preferred engineering school. Below is an overview of the examination:

Examination Joint Entrance Examination- Main (JEE Main) Conducting Body NTA Previous name AIEE Tentative dates for JEE 2024 January 24 to February 1 and April 1 to 15 Examination Frequency Twice in a year Mode of Examination Computer Based Examination Educational Qualification Candidates need to pass 10+2 in 2023 or appearing for it in 2024 Age limit No age limit No. of attempts Twice a year for 6 years Website jeemain.nta.nic.in

What Is The Exam Pattern Of JEE Main 2024:

Students who are preparing for JEE Main 2024 exam, must be aware of the examination pattern. This will not only be helpful for students to understand the examination but also will help them prepare for it accordingly. Below are the details of the JEE Main 2024 exam:

Particulars Details Total questions and subjects Mathematics: 30 (20+10) 10 Questions with answers as a numerical value. Out of 10 questions, 5 questions are compulsory. Physics: 30 (20+10) 10 Questions with answers as a numerical value. Out of 10 questions, 5 questions are compulsory. Chemistry: 30 (20+10) 10 Questions with answers as a numerical value. Out of 10 questions, 5 questions are compulsory. Total: 90 Questions (30 questions each) Total marks 300 Markings Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer and there will be a negative marking of one mark on each wrong answer. Exam Mode Online computer-based Language Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English and Gujarati Duration 3 hours

When To Start Preparing For JEE Main 2024?

The majority of students begin their JEE Main preparation in class 11, however, if a student is committed to passing the test, it's never too late. According to experts, candidates for the JEE Main exam should begin studying as soon as feasible. For instance, studying concurrently with the board exams is a good strategy.

As of now, the JEE Main 2024 examination will be conducted from January 24 to February 1 and April 1 to 15 and there are almost 4 months left for the Schedule I exam. It is a sensitive time and students should prepare for it rigorously. Making a study plan can help the candidates score 250+ in the examination:

JEE Main 2024 study plan:

Know the syllabus

Focus on subjects and topics depending on your strengths and weaknesses.

Prepare a timetable and study accordingly

Analyze the previous years' question paper

Solve mock tests regularly

Go back to topics you are not very confident about

Subject-wise strategy for JEE Main 2024

While it's vital to study the entire JEE Main 2024 syllabus, it's also a smart idea to concentrate on the subjects that will have the greatest impact on your score. The following topics are significant, according to an analysis of the past 20 years' worth of JEE Main and AIEEE exam papers. The weights assigned to each are listed below. Make sure to include this in your JEE Main preparation strategy.

Physics:

Topics No. of Question Marks Modern Physics 5 20 Optics 3 12 Heat and Thermodynamics 3 12 Electrostatics 3 12 Current Electricity 3 12 Magnetics 2 8 Kinematics 1 4 Unit, Dimension, and Vector 1 4 Work, Energy, and Power 1 4 Laws of Motion 1 4 Rotation 1 4 Gravitation 1 4 Centre of Mass, Momentum, and impulse 1 4 Solids and Fluids 1 4 Simple Harmonic Motion 1 4 Waves 1 4 EMI – AC 1 4

Mathematics:

Topics No. of Question Marks Coordinate Geometry 5 20 Integral Calculus 3 12 Limits, Continuity, and Differentiability 3 12 Matrices and Determinants 2 8 Complex number and Quadratic Equations 2 8 3d Geometry 2 8 Statistics and Probability 2 8 Vector Algebra 2 8 Permutation and Combinations 1 4 Sets, Function, and Relation 1 4 Sequences and Series 1 4 Binomial theorem and its application 1 4 Mathematical Reasoning 1 4 Differential Equation 1 4 Statics and Dynamics 1 4 Differential Calculus 1 4

Chemistry:

Topics No. of Questions Marks Transition Elements and Coordination Chemistry 3 12 Periodic Table and Representative Elements 3 12 Thermodynamics and Gaseous state 2 8 Atomic Structure 2 8 Chemical Bonding 2 8 Ionic and Chemical Equilibrium 2 8 Nuclear Chemistry and Environment 2 8 Solid state and surface chemistry 2 8 Redox reaction 1 4 Mole concept 1 4 Chemical Kinetics 1 4 Electrochemistry 1 4 General organic chemistry 1 4 Solution and colligative properties 1 4 Hydrocarbon 1 4 Stereochemistry 1 4 Alkyl Halides 1 4 Aromatic Compounds 1 4 Carboxylic acid and its derivatives 1 4 Carbohydrates, amino acids and Polymers 1 4

What are the Books you need for JEE Main 2024?

NCERT is considered one of the standard books to clarify the basics of the subject. It is important to have a strong base before studying the referral books. Here is a list of books you can consider to study about the subjects in depth:

Physics Chemistry Maths Concepts of Physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII ) Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney Understanding Physics by DC Pandey (Arihant Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur Algebra by Dr. S K Goyal Arihant Publications Understanding physics by Freedman and Young Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Problems in Physics by SS Krotov Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd Complete Mathematics for JEE Main TMH

Preparation strategy a month before JEE Main 2024

December is around the corner and is one of the most crucial months for the candidates preparing for JEE Main 2024. Here is what you need to focus on one month before the JEE Main 2024 exam:

Time management

Revise

Solve Mock tests

Revisit the previous year's question papers

Be optimistic and confident

No-Nos during the preparation of JEE Main 2024

Mobile phones and Internet: While the new time gadgets can be a boon for learners, they can also be one of the main causes of distraction.

Procrastination: Delaying your work constantly can put a blockage to your study and come up as a burden as time passes by

Referring to too many books: Too many “books” spoil the broth. Refer to books that are most helpful for you

Demotivation: Low scores can lead to demotivation and disrupt your focus.

Not understanding the concepts but memorizing: The basics of the topic must be clear and memorizing everything is not a long-term solution to preparing for exams

How to Score 250+ Marks in JEE Main 2024?

The best way to know the tips and tricks to score 250+ in the mains is to know it from the toppers themselves. Here are the lists of interviews and strategies followed by the toppers from 2019 that might help you with your preparation:

