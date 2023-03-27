JIPMER Admit Card 2023: Get Here Direct Download Link for Group B and C Posts

JIPMER Admit Card 2023 Out: Jawahar Lal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER ), Puducherry has released the Admit card for Group B&C posts. Candidates can download the admit card here.

JIPMER Admit Card 2023 Out: Jawahar Lal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER ), Puducherry has released the Admit card for Group B&C posts. Candidates who applied for these posts can download the JIPMER Admit Card 2023 from the official website of JIPMER at - https://jipmer.edu.in/ This year there are a total of 69 Vacancies out of which 55 vacancy are of Group C post and 14 Vacancy are of Group B post. Vacancies include posts like Junior Administrative Assistant, Anaesthesia Assistant etc.

JIPMER Admit Card 2023: Overview

Name of Organisation JIPMER No. of Vacancies 69 Category Admit Card Status Out Last Date of Download 2 April 2023 Official website https://jipmer.edu.in/

Steps to Download the JIPMER Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of JIPMER at - https://jipmer.edu.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on link titled- “Recruitment Of Various Group B & C Posts JIPMER-Puducherry”, now click on hall ticket link.

Step 3: Enter ‘User Id’ and ‘Password’ and click login.

Step 4: Your JIPMER admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download JIPMER admit card for future reference.

Download Link for JIPMER Admit Card 2023

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below.

Download the JIPMER Admit Card 2023

Details Mentioned on JIPMER Admit Card 2023

The JIPMER Admit Card 2023 contains the following details:

Name of Candidate Candidate Date of Birth Name of Exam Time of Exam Duration of Exam Exam Centre Details Category of Candidate Roll no. of Candidate Registration No. of Candidate Photograph and Signature of Candidate Important Instructions for the Candidate Gender of the Candidate Documents To be carried.

Candidates are advised to verify all these details before downloading the admit card.