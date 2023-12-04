JKSSB VLW Admit Card 2023 (Today): The Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) will upload the admit cards for the post of Panchayat Secretary on 04 December. the OMR based Written Exam will be conducted on 10 December (Sunday)/Participants can download the JKSSB Admit Card from the official website i.e. jkssb.nic.in, once released.

Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their E-mail ID and Date of Birth. They must read the instructions contained therein, carefully. The direct link will be provided here.

In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@amail.com. Help-Desk will be activate from 04.12.2023 to 10.12.2023 during office hours only.

The candidates can check follow the steps given in this article to download the admit card through the steps given below.

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be an option to download E-Admit Card. On that page, click on the link/button - "LOGIN".

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials, i.e., E-mail ID and Date of Birth. Username will be your E-mail ID & Password will be your DOB in DDMMYYYY format. of JKSSB,

Step 4: On successful completion of above step, your basic details will be shown, kindly verify the details, in case of any mismatch, please contact helpdesk via call or email.

Step 5: Click on the View and Print E-Admit Card' button.

Step 6: The JKSSB E-Admit Card will appear on the screen.

The exam will consist of Objective Type, Multiple-choice questions. The questions will be set in English only. Negative marking will be done of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Tentative Answer Keys, in due course after the Examination, will be placed on the website of the Board (www.jkssb.nic.in). Any representation regarding Answer Keys received within the time limit fixed by the Board at the time of uploading of the Answer Keys, will be scrutinized and the decision of the Board in this regard will be final. No representation regarding Answer keys shall be entertained, afterwards.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the JKSSB's official website (www.ikssb.nic. in)

for the latest updates on the examinations and Admit cards will not be sent by post.