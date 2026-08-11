JNTUH Results 2026 OUT at jntuh.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Manabadi UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Key Points JNTUH released UG & PG semester results for exams held in 2026.

Students can check results on jntuh.ac.in using their hall ticket number.

BPharmacy IV-II/IV-I Sem July-2026 results were released on August 11, 2026.

JNTUH Result 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has recently released the semester results of various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The university has recently released the results of BPharmacy IV-II Semester Regular/ Supplementary, IV-I Semester Supplementary July-2026 examinations. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: jntuh.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exams held in July 2026 can check and download their JNTUH results using the direct link provided below. To download the JNTUH Manabadi results 2026, the students need to enter their hall ticket number. JNTUH Manabadi Result 2026 As per the latest update, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their JNTUH BTech results on the official exam portal of the University- jntuh.ac.in.

JNTUH Result 2026 Click here How to Check JNTUH BTech Results 2026. Candidates can check their JNTUH 3-2 sem results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNTUH results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jntuh.ac.in Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘View Results’ section Step 3: Select the Result Server. Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it. Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen and check your result. Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Check JNTUH Results 2026 Check the direct link here for JNTUH Results for various examinations. Course Result Date Last Date To Apply For Rc/Rv Result Links BPharmacy IV-II Semester Regular/Supplementary, IV-I Semester Supplementary July-2026 Examinations Results August 11, 2026 August 18, 2026 Click here BTech I-I Semester Supplementary, I-II Regular/Supplementary June-2026 Examinations Results July 30, 2026 August 06, 2026 Click here BTech IV-I Semester Supplementary RC/RV May-2026 Examinations Results July 20, 2026 July 27, 2026 Click here BTech IV-II Semester Supplementary June-2026 Examinations Results July 20, 2026 July 27, 2026 Click here