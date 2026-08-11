JNTUH Results 2026 OUT at jntuh.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Manabadi UG and PG Marksheet PDF
JNTUH Result 2026 OUT: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the JNTUH result.
Key Points
- JNTUH released UG & PG semester results for exams held in 2026.
- Students can check results on jntuh.ac.in using their hall ticket number.
- BPharmacy IV-II/IV-I Sem July-2026 results were released on August 11, 2026.
JNTUH Result 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has recently released the semester results of various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The university has recently released the results of BPharmacy IV-II Semester Regular/ Supplementary, IV-I Semester Supplementary July-2026 examinations. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: jntuh.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exams held in July 2026 can check and download their JNTUH results using the direct link provided below. To download the JNTUH Manabadi results 2026, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.
JNTUH Manabadi Result 2026
As per the latest update, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their JNTUH BTech results on the official exam portal of the University- jntuh.ac.in.
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JNTUH Result 2026
How to Check JNTUH BTech Results 2026.
Candidates can check their JNTUH 3-2 sem results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNTUH results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jntuh.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘View Results’ section
Step 3: Select the Result Server.
Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it.
Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen and check your result.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Check JNTUH Results 2026
Check the direct link here for JNTUH Results for various examinations.
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Course
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Result Date
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Last Date To Apply For Rc/Rv
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Result Links
|BPharmacy IV-II Semester Regular/Supplementary, IV-I Semester Supplementary July-2026 Examinations Results
|August 11, 2026
|August 18, 2026
|Click here
|BTech I-I Semester Supplementary, I-II Regular/Supplementary June-2026 Examinations Results
|July 30, 2026
|August 06, 2026
|Click here
|BTech IV-I Semester Supplementary RC/RV May-2026 Examinations Results
|July 20, 2026
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
|BTech IV-II Semester Supplementary June-2026 Examinations Results
|July 20, 2026
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad: Highlights
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) is located in Hyderabad, Telangana. It was established in 1972. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
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Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Highlights
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University Name
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Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
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Established
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1972
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Location
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Hyderabad, Telangana
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JNTUH Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
Manager - Editorial
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