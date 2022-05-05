JPSC Civil Services Interview Admit Card 2022 (Released) @jpsc.gov.in, Check Call Letter Downloading Link

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the JPSC Civil Services Interview Admit Card 2022 on its official website-jpsc.gov.in. Check downloading link here.

JPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2022 Download: The downloading link for JPSC Civil Services Interview Admit Card 2022 has been released by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on its official website. Commission is to conduct the document verification/interview for the qualified candidates from 08 May 2022 onwards.

All those candidates qualified in the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials with the link available on the official website-jpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice release, Commission will conduct the document verification for the JPSC Civil Services exam from 08 May to 15 May 2022. The interview for the candidates will be conducted from 09 to 16 May 2022.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website. You can download the JPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2022