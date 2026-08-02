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KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Expected Cutoff Marks Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 16:27 IST

The KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable exam was conducted today, 2nd August, 2026, for a total of 3,991 vacancies. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check the expected cutoff marks in this article, based on previous year trends, exam difficulty, vacancies, and candidates' performance.  

KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Expected Cutoff Marks Here
KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Expected Cutoff Marks Here

Key Points

  • KEA conducted Karnataka Civil Police Constable Written Exam on August 2, 2026.
  • The exam is for 3,991 vacancies; candidates await official cutoff marks.
  • Expected cutoff for UR-Male is 40-50 marks; official cutoff released with results.

KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable CutOff 2026: The Karnataka Civil Police Constable Written Exam 2026 was successfully conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on 2nd August 2026, in two shifts. Now that the exam is over, candidates are eager to know the expected cutoff marks for the General and Kalyana-Karnataka Cadres. The cutoff depends on various factors like the difficulty level of the paper, number of candidates who appeared, category-wise reservation, and the total number of vacancies. In this article, we will share the expected cutoff marks based on exam analysis, previous year trends, and category-wise reservation, to help candidates get an idea of their selection chances.

KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Cutoff 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check all the information about KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Expected cutoff marks 2026 in the table below:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Exam Name 

KSP Civil Police Constable Examination 2026

Exam Date 

2nd August 2026 (Today)

Total Vacancies

3,991

Total Marks

100

Negative marking 

0.25 marks per wrong answer

Qualifying marks 

Minimum 30% marks

Expected Cutoff (UR-Male)

40-50 marks

Expected Cutoff (UR-Female)

35-45 marks

Official Website 

ksp-recruitment.in/ ksp.gov.in

KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Cutoff 2026

The KSP Civil Police Constable Expected Cutoff 2026 will depend on various factors like the difficulty level of the paper, total number of candidates who appeared, category-wise reservation, and the number of vacancies (3,991 posts). Since the exam has double shifts, KEA is expected to apply a normalization process to ensure fairness across shifts. The official cutoff will be released along with the result on the KEA website. Until then, candidates can only estimate their chances based on previous years' trends and their own performance.

KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Category-Wise Expected Cutoff 2026

The KSP Civil Police Constable Expected Cutoff 2026 will be based on the overall difficulty level of the exam, number of vacancies, and category-wise reservation. Since official cutoff marks are released only after result declaration, candidates can refer to the expected range below, based on previous year trends, till KEA releases the official cutoff.

Category

Expected Cutoff (Male)

Expected Cutoff (Female)

UR

40–50

35–45

ST

30–40

25–35

SC

30–40

25–35

CAT-01

30–40

25–35

2A & 2B

30–40

35–45

3A & 3B

30–40

35–45

Tribal

25–35

20–30

This is based on last year's trends. This will give candidates a rough idea of how much they need to score to qualify.

Steps to Check KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Cutoff 2026 

Candidates can follow these steps to download the 

  • Visit the official website of KSP, ksp-recruitment.in

  • On the homepage, click on the “Karnataka Civil Police Constable” section

  • Select the “Result/ cutoff 2026” link

  • The cutoff PDF will open on the screen 

  • Check the cutoff marks for your category

  • Save and download the PDF for future reference

Factors Affecting KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Cutoff 2026

The Kea Karnataka Civil Police Constable cutoff marks are not fixed. It varies every year based on several factors. Candidates must understand these factors to understand the expected cutoff for 2026. Here are the key factors that affect the karnataka Civil Police Constable cutoff marks as follows:

  • Number of vacancies: More vacancies usually lead to a lower cutoff, while fewer vacancies have a higher cutoff

  • Difficulty level of exam: A difficult paper generally results in a lower cutoff, and an easier one has a higher cutoff

  • Number of candidates: More participation increases competition and can raise the cutoff

  • Category-wise reservation: Cutoff varies across General, SC, ST, BC, EBC, and EWS categories due to reservation norms

  • Previous year trends: Past cutoff patterns help set realistic expectations for the current cycle

  • Overall candidate performance: If most candidates score well, the cutoff tends to go up




Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 16:27 IST

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