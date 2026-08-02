KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Expected Cutoff Marks Here

Key Points KEA conducted Karnataka Civil Police Constable Written Exam on August 2, 2026.

The exam is for 3,991 vacancies; candidates await official cutoff marks.

Expected cutoff for UR-Male is 40-50 marks; official cutoff released with results.

KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable CutOff 2026: The Karnataka Civil Police Constable Written Exam 2026 was successfully conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on 2nd August 2026, in two shifts. Now that the exam is over, candidates are eager to know the expected cutoff marks for the General and Kalyana-Karnataka Cadres. The cutoff depends on various factors like the difficulty level of the paper, number of candidates who appeared, category-wise reservation, and the total number of vacancies. In this article, we will share the expected cutoff marks based on exam analysis, previous year trends, and category-wise reservation, to help candidates get an idea of their selection chances. KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Cutoff 2026 Highlights Candidates can check all the information about KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Expected cutoff marks 2026 in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Exam Name KSP Civil Police Constable Examination 2026 Exam Date 2nd August 2026 (Today) Total Vacancies 3,991 Total Marks 100 Negative marking 0.25 marks per wrong answer Qualifying marks Minimum 30% marks Expected Cutoff (UR-Male) 40-50 marks Expected Cutoff (UR-Female) 35-45 marks Official Website ksp-recruitment.in/ ksp.gov.in KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Cutoff 2026 The KSP Civil Police Constable Expected Cutoff 2026 will depend on various factors like the difficulty level of the paper, total number of candidates who appeared, category-wise reservation, and the number of vacancies (3,991 posts). Since the exam has double shifts, KEA is expected to apply a normalization process to ensure fairness across shifts. The official cutoff will be released along with the result on the KEA website. Until then, candidates can only estimate their chances based on previous years' trends and their own performance.

KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Category-Wise Expected Cutoff 2026 The KSP Civil Police Constable Expected Cutoff 2026 will be based on the overall difficulty level of the exam, number of vacancies, and category-wise reservation. Since official cutoff marks are released only after result declaration, candidates can refer to the expected range below, based on previous year trends, till KEA releases the official cutoff. Category Expected Cutoff (Male) Expected Cutoff (Female) UR 40–50 35–45 ST 30–40 25–35 SC 30–40 25–35 CAT-01 30–40 25–35 2A & 2B 30–40 35–45 3A & 3B 30–40 35–45 Tribal 25–35 20–30 This is based on last year's trends. This will give candidates a rough idea of how much they need to score to qualify. Steps to Check KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Cutoff 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the Visit the official website of KSP, ksp-recruitment.in

On the homepage, click on the “Karnataka Civil Police Constable” section

Select the “Result/ cutoff 2026” link

The cutoff PDF will open on the screen

Check the cutoff marks for your category

Save and download the PDF for future reference Factors Affecting KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Cutoff 2026 The Kea Karnataka Civil Police Constable cutoff marks are not fixed. It varies every year based on several factors. Candidates must understand these factors to understand the expected cutoff for 2026. Here are the key factors that affect the karnataka Civil Police Constable cutoff marks as follows: Number of vacancies: More vacancies usually lead to a lower cutoff, while fewer vacancies have a higher cutoff

Difficulty level of exam: A difficult paper generally results in a lower cutoff, and an easier one has a higher cutoff

Number of candidates: More participation increases competition and can raise the cutoff

Category-wise reservation: Cutoff varies across General, SC, ST, BC, EBC, and EWS categories due to reservation norms

Previous year trends: Past cutoff patterns help set realistic expectations for the current cycle

Overall candidate performance: If most candidates score well, the cutoff tends to go up